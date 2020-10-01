After being poisoned, the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny in a “Spiegel” interview blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime. “I claim that Putin was behind the crime and I have no other versions of the crime,” he told the news magazine.

As the “Spiegel” announced on Thursday, the 44-year-old announced the day before during an editorial visit to Berlin that he would be returning to Russia. “My job now is to stay the type who isn’t afraid. And I’m not afraid! ”His trembling hands were not an expression of his fear, but of poison. “I will not give Putin the gift of not going back to Russia.”

The Russian government denies that there was poisoning and speaks of provocation and staging. The most prominent opponent of Kremlin chief Putin is said to have been poisoned with the neurotoxin of the Novichok group. The warfare agent is outlawed under the international ban on chemical weapons. Russian intelligence officials and members of the government repeatedly stressed that all supplies of the deadly poison developed during the Soviet era had been destroyed.

Regarding the attack on August 20, Navalny said: “You don’t feel any pain, but you know you are going to die.” You just understand: That is the end. “Organophosphates attack your nervous system like a DDos attack the computer – that is an overload that breaks you.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexey Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP

After being released from the Charité Clinic in Berlin, the politician is now undergoing a rehabilitation program to regain his strength. He is now much better than he was three weeks ago, and it is getting better every day. According to the doctors, it can be restored to 90 percent, maybe even 100 percent.

“Basically, I’m something of a guinea pig – there aren’t that many people who can be seen to live after being poisoned with a nerve agent,” said the 44-year-old. Navalny, who is accompanied “around the clock” by bodyguards according to the “Spiegel” presentation, had also repeatedly spoken in social networks over the past few days.

The case has once again intensified tensions in German-Russian relations. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who had also visited Navalny in the clinic, called on Russia to investigate the crime. Moscow, however, demands evidence of poisoning and refuses to investigate the criminal case until then.

Navalny thanked all Germans in the interview: “I have never had close ties to Germany. I don’t know anyone here. ”But now Germany has become a special country for him. German politicians and Chancellor Merkel would have saved his life, the doctors in the Charite would have saved a second time. On Merkel’s visit he said: “I was impressed by how well she knows Russia and my case.”

When asked whether Germany should stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Navalny did not want to answer: “That is Germany’s business. Decide for yourself! ”Every Russia strategy must“ look at the stage of insanity that Putin has reached ”.

Navalny collapsed on August 20 while on a domestic flight in Russia and was later brought to Germany for treatment. He lay there in an artificial coma for weeks. According to the findings of a Bundeswehr special laboratory, he was poisoned with the warfare agent of the Novitschok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden are also said to have confirmed this. The results of the investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are eagerly awaited. After that, Russia is threatened with new sanctions. (dpa, Reuters, AFP)