Joe Biden met with Yulia and Daria Navalnaya today in San Franciscothe widow and daughter of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday in a Russian penal colony, to whom the American president expressed “admiration for the extraordinary courage shown in fighting corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which rule of law applies to all.”

The White House made this known in a statement which added that Biden, “offering his deepest condolences for the terrible loss”, said he was convinced that “Alexei's legacy will be carried forward by the people throughout Russia and all over the world mourns his death and fights for freedom, democracy and human rights”.

Sanctions against Russia

Finally, Biden stated that his administration will “announce tomorrow major new sanctions against Russia in response to Alexei's deathto Russia's repression and aggression and its brutal and illegal war in Ukraine”. After the meeting with Yulia and Dasha, Biden said it was clear that Alexey Navalny's wife “will continue the fight”. “We will not give up”, added the American president, telling journalists that he had “the honor of meeting Navalny's wife and daughter and affirming that he was a man of incredible courage”. “Tomorrow we will announce the sanctions against Putin who is responsible for his death “, he added.

Biden posted on X the photos of the meeting with Navalny's wife and daughter and the one in which he hugs the Russian dissident's widow. “The legacy of Alexeiy's courage will live on in Yulia and Daria and in the countless people across Russia who fight for democracy and human rights,” the American president wrote in the post. Navalny's 23-year-old daughter studies at Stanford University in California.