Alexei Navalny's team shared a video showing the crowd gathered to pay homage to the dissident who died in prison and welcoming the arrival of the coffin in the church with applause as the name 'Navalny' is heard repeated. “You were not afraid and we are not afraid”, those present repeated, as the coffin was carried to the church for the funeral.

Navalny's spokeswoman thanked all the people who went to the Moscow church for the funeral. “I am very grateful to those who came to church today and to those who will come to the cemetery,” Kira Yarmysh told the YouTube channel organized by Navalny supporters for the occasion. “Everyone who supports Alexey and writes about it, it is very important now and will be even more important later. So please don't stop.” “Harder times and bigger struggles lie ahead,” she added. “So we absolutely cannot give up. We should keep talking about it and we should remember it.”