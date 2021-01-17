Pobeda is the name of the airline that brought Alexej Navalny from Berlin to Russia on Sunday: victory. The Kremlin critic takes on state power – but his return that evening initially ended in defeat. The 44-year-old was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after landing.

Russia’s penitentiary system had put him out to be wanted because – while he was recovering from the poison attack in Germany – he had violated probation conditions from previous criminal proceedings.

For days it had been speculated how the Kremlin would react to the return. Arrest immediately upon arrival was considered possible, but not mandatory. Especially since officials tried again and again to belittle Navalny’s importance. President Vladimir Putin does not even pronounce the name of his critic. In the Kremlin-speaking the opposition politician is only called “the blogger” or “the Berlin patient”. Many expected the authorities to act less sensationally.

Navalny really wanted to go back. As a politician he could not remain in exile, it had been said again and again. Because there he would be threatened with marginalization. Commentators described Navalny’s return plans as courageous and a political victory, despite the threat of punishment from Moscow.

“What should bad happen to me in Russia?”

An arrest was “impossible”, said Navalny on Sunday, because he was innocent and had the right to return to his homeland as a Russian citizen. “What’s bad should happen to me in Russia?” He asked shortly before departure.

But it became increasingly clear that it all had to result in an arrest. The authorities had already indicated on Friday that large gatherings of people were prohibited at the airport. The police set up special forces. Hundreds of supporters came anyway to greet Navalny. The officers pushed people out of the terminal during the day and arrested many people waiting.

Machine diverted to another airport

Shortly before the planned landing in Vnukowo, a feint: the plane with Navalny, his wife Julia and employees turned on a different course and landed at Sheremetyevo Airport, which is further north. The police in Vnukowo blocked roads so that his supporters could not leave the site for the time being. Security forces prevented Nawalny from meeting his supporters at the airport.

However, they were unable to stop video recordings of his arrest. Numerous journalists went on board the plane in Berlin and broadcast the events live.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Access at passport control

Navalny was able to get off the plane and take the shuttle bus to the terminal. There he repeated in front of the journalists what he had announced several times: He was glad to be able to return. It is “the best day in five months”. “I’m not scared,” he said. He was then taken away at passport control.

The Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny and his wife Julia sit on the plane with mouth and nose protection. Photo: dpa / Mstyslav Chernov / AP

Navalny is accused of not reporting properly to the police – while he was recovering in Germany. A court should now decide whether the Suspended sentence is commuted to custody. The trial is announced for January 29th. Until then, he should remain in custody.

Nawalny’s team speaks of a political staging. Observers suspect that the Kremlin intends to curb Navalny’s influence in the autumn parliamentary election. In the past, he had called for a strategic vote to break the monopoly of the Kremlin party’s “United Russia” party.

The EU condemned the arrest as “unacceptable”, as Council President Charles Michel said. Foreign representative Josep Borrell called on the authorities to “accept Nawalny’s rights”.

Leonid Volkov, a close confidante of Navalny, criticized the procedure. Nobody knows where they have taken him, he wrote on Twitter. To speak of an arrest is wrong – “he was kidnapped”.