Alexei Navalny appreciated the version that he had poisoned himself with Novichok poison. He wrote about this in his Instagram…

“I cooked ‘Novice’ in the kitchen. He took a soft sip from a flask on the plane. I fell into a coma. Before that, I agreed with my wife, friends and colleagues that if the Ministry of Health insists that they take me to Germany for treatment, they would not allow it to be done, “Navalny said ironically.

He also stressed that his ultimate goal was to die in the Omsk hospital. The oppositionist suggested that at the local morgue, the cause of his death would have been that he had “lived enough.” “In the end, like a fool, I lay in a coma for 18 days, but I didn’t get it. The provocation failed! ” – he concluded.

Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde revealed the content of the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. According to the newspaper, the Russian head suggested that Alexei Navalny could accidentally drink poison “for unknown reasons” and get poisoned.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was landed in Omsk. There he fell into a coma, and a few days later he was transferred from the Omsk hospital to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. European toxicologists said that substances from the Novichok group were found in Navalny’s body. His tracks were found on a bottle from under water, which his relatives took from the room of the Tomsk hotel.