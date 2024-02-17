Protests everywhere over Navalny's death

Hundreds of people gathered across Europe and the United States to pay tribute to the Kremlin's number one opponent, Alexei Navalny, died in prison in RussiaNavalny, who had mobilized the streets of the West with his criticism of corruption in Vladimir Putin's Russia, was honored by those same crowds. In Warsaw, around a hundred people, mostly young people, demonstrated in front of the Russian embassy in Poland. many of whom looked shocked. Denislan, a 29-year-old Russian who did not want to reveal his full identity, explained that he had come to protest against “political assassinations” and that he saw Navalny as a “symbol of Russian civil society”.

“I am here because Russia should and could be a democratic country”, he said with a trembling voice. Candles were lit and flowers placed against the fence surrounding the heavily guarded embassy building. Protesters shouted slogans including “Putin, murderer” and “Never forget, never forgive.”

Several hundred people brandishing portraits of the deceased also gathered in Lithuania, a country very critical of Russia. The demonstration took place at the memorial to the victims of the Soviet occupation in Vilnius. Hundreds also demonstrated in Berlin in front of the Russian embassy. “Putin assassin! Putin in The Hague!” chanted the crowd gathered on Unter den Linden avenue, in the center of the German capital. In a mostly Russian-speaking crowd with a mix of Germans, many signs featured photos or quotes from Navalny or insults against Vladimir Putin.

“It's a heavy blow on an emotional level. We are waiting for official confirmation from the family,” Evgeni Syrokin, coordinator of the “FreeNavalny” movement in Germany, told AFP. “This motivates us to continue working. We are fighting against Putin.” Behind him, flowers, candles and photos of Alexei Navalny multiplied on the sidewalk. “They killed him, there's no doubt about it. For me it's just horror and it's a sign that they've lost their bearings,” said Marat Guelman, 63, a well-known Russian collector and critic from Moscow, now living in Berlin.

In the Netherlands, several hundred people demonstrated in Dam Square, in front of the royal palace in Amsterdam and in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague, on whose gates a portrait of the dissident hung. Protesters in Amsterdam carried signs reading “Putin is a murderer” and “Don't give up”.In Switzerland, around 150 people gathered at the Place des Nations in Geneva, holding a portrait of Navalny or a bouquet of white flowers. A woman carried a sign reading “Putin is a murderer”. In Zurich, around 300 people spontaneously gathered for a memorial ceremony next to the central station.

Some had brought posters with the writing “Never give up” written next to the portrait of Alexei Navalny. “Putin killed Navalny,” another poster said. In London, several dozen people gathered in front of the Russian embassy, ​​behind barriers, carrying signs in English or Russian that read “Putin the murderer”, “Murderers”, “Navalny our hero”, “My Russia is in prison”, “Don't give up”, “We are Navalny” or even “Putin burns in hell”.

Putin looks unopposed to elections and a Trump encore

In the United States, several hundred protesters gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Washington, brandishing signs including “Shame on Putin”. The words “Putin” and “murderer” were projected onto the walls of the embassy. In New York, people laid flowers in front of the Russian consulate and hung his photos on the building's gates.

Repubblica interprets Navalny's end this way: “The message to the country is clear: there is no hope. Now Putin, without any dissenting voices, is looking towards re-election and a possible negotiation with the tycoon”, in reference to a possible return to the White House of Donald Trump after the elections next November. “With him the last Russian hope disappears, there is no one who can replace him” says the dissident Boris Belenkin in an interview with La Stampa. “We are faced with an opaque dictatorship, with criminal logic. But the fact that they wanted the end of Alexey is also a sign of weakness, they feel in a corner.”