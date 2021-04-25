ofAstrid Theil shut down

After almost three weeks, Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny ended his hunger strike in a prison camp. Now his organizations are to be banned by a Moscow court.

The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny has now been imprisoned in a prison camp for almost 100 days.

He went on a hunger strike for almost three weeks because of inadequate medical care (see first report from April 23, 5 p.m.).

Now, next Monday (April 26), a court case will begin in Moscow, which is to classify the opposition organizations founded by Navalny as terrorist and to ban (see update from April 24 at 3 p.m.).

Update from April 24, 2021, 3 p.m .: The sick Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is now almost 100 days in custody. Now his political movement is also threatened with a ban. This coming Monday (April 26), a court case will begin in Moscow, in which the anti-corruption foundation established by Navalny and its regional political structures are to be classified as extremist according to an application by the public prosecutor. With such a classification, they can practically be banned. Nawalny’s employees see tactical calculation behind this approach: They fear that the opposition will be paralyzed before the upcoming parliamentary elections in September.

Navalny’s opposition movements are to be banned as terrorist movements

According to the prosecutors, the movement is destabilizing the socio-political situation in the country. You call to

“Extremist activity, to mass unrest – including attempts to involve minors in illegal acts”. The organizations are charged with acting “on behalf of various foreign centers that are carrying out destructive acts against Russia”. The goal is allegedly a revolution to overthrow the power apparatus of the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

First report from April 23, 2021, 5 p.m .: Moscow – Alexej Navalny *, the Kremlin opponent imprisoned in the Russian prison camp, has announced the end of his three-week hunger strike. In view of “all the circumstances” he was starting to get out of the strike, it said in a message on Friday on his Instagram channel. He also thanked all his supporters who protested for him around the world.

His doctors had previously advised him to start eating again as a matter of urgency. In a letter published by the media on Thursday, Navalny’s doctors appealed to the opposition politician to end his hunger strike * immediately. Should he not continue to eat, it would damage his health further and in the worst case lead to death, it was said. The doctors said they had evaluated the results of the examination.

Navalny had previously been taken to a hospital outside the prison for an examination, according to his team. He was examined in the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow. The politician recently complained of back problems, paralysis in the limbs, fever and cough. Navalny now wrote that his demand to see an independent doctor persisted.

Alexej Navalny: Almost 1,800 arrests during protests by supporters

Only on Wednesday did his supporters demand adequate medical care for the 44-year-old in nationwide protests *. According to a group of observers, almost 1,800 people were arrested during the protests. The independent group OVD-Info announced that a total of 1,791 people had been taken into custody during demonstrations in 98 cities by Thursday afternoon.

In St. Petersburg alone, 806 people have been arrested since Wednesday. The Kremlin declined to comment on the numerous arrests. Amnesty International condemned “the crackdown on peaceful demonstrators” and the use of “excessive force” with which the police broke up gatherings. The human rights organization called for the “immediate” release of Nawalny and all demonstrators in police custody.

Alexej Navalny: Security forces are taking action against his supporters

Even in the run-up to the protests with thousands of participants, security forces had taken massive action against Nawalny’s supporters. According to OVD-Info, there were raids and arrests in almost 30 cities. For example, Navalny’s office in St. Petersburg was searched and his confidants Lyubov Sobol and Kira Jarmysch were arrested. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he saw “no reason” to comment on the arrests during the protests: “I am not aware that the rallies were held anywhere in a legal manner.” President Vladimir Putin * televised State of the Union address.

In his almost 80-minute speech, Putin did not mention the protests with a single syllable. Supporters of Alexei Navalny had called for the demonstrations. It is no longer just about his freedom, but "about his life", wrote the Navalny confidante Leonid Volkov. According to his supporters, the health of the opponent of the Kremlin has recently deteriorated massively. (dpa / AFP)