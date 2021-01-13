Alexey Navalny announced his return to Russia on Sunday, January 17th. He announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Russia is my country, Moscow is my city, I miss them. Therefore, this morning I went to the site of the Pobeda company and bought tickets <...> Meet, ”Navalny wrote.

He noted that he did not find himself in Germany of his own free will, so the question of returning to Russia was never before him. “This morning I did push-ups, squats and even a few burpees (hell of a thing). Then I realized that the moment I had been waiting for had come – I’m probably almost healthy and can finally return home, ”the oppositionist added.

Alexey Navalny arrived in Berlin on August 22. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic “Charite”. Local doctors said they found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.

On October 15, the European Union imposed sanctions against six Russians and one research institute over the situation with Navalny. In particular, the director of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian president’s internal policy department, Andrei Yarin, and others, fell under the sanctions. Following the EU, the UK imposed restrictions.