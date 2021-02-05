Alexey Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) and the grandson of the Great Patriotic War veteran Ignat Artemenko got into a skirmish at the hearings in the libel case in the Babushkinsky court in Moscow. Reported by RAPSI.

Igor Kolesnikov, acting as a witness, said that he intends to contact his lawyer. He did not like the statements of the defendant that his family was “burning in hell” and that they were “selling grandfather”.

The veteran’s grandson asked Navalny why he would not simply apologize. However, the defendant continued to shout that the witness was “selling grandpa.”

“Aleksey, my throat is dry to shout at you,” Kolesnikov said in response and asked the judge for a glass of water.

“Witness, I can shout at you without any glass,” Navalny said.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which 94-year-old veteran Ignat Artemenko expressed his civil position in support of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. In addition to him, the video starred designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova. Navalny called its participants corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.