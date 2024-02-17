Alexei Navalny would have been a victim of “sudden death syndrome”, a generic term that identifies deaths resulting from heart diseases, sometimes unknown, which cause ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest in the victim. According to the results of an international commission, in which the Cardiomyopathies Center and the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit of the Auxologico Irccs Foundation also participated, every year, throughout the world, sudden deaths are still 4-5 million, 300 thousand in Europe. Myocardial infarction remains the main cause, but especially in young people and athletes, hereditary arrhythmogenic diseases such as cardiomyopathies and channelopathies play a leading role. Furthermore, Brugada syndrome is a genetic disease that predisposes to the risk of malignant ventricular arrhythmias and can cause sudden death in young adults with structurally healthy hearts.

What are the timings

Sudden death occurs unexpectedly, within an hour of the first symptoms appearing. “This is the case of the person who feels well in the morning and suddenly collapses on the subway”, explain the experts. In some cases the victim has a known cardiac pathology, but more frequently sudden cardiac death is the first manifestation of the disease. Myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease, chronic or acute, are the causes of sudden death in approximately 3 out of 4 cases in the population over 40 years oldwhile the other cases are due to anomalies of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or of the ion channels (chanalopathies), both mostly of a hereditary nature which represent the most frequent cause of sudden death among young people.

The risk factors

It's still It is very difficult to identify people at risk of sudden cardiac arrest – say the experts – and currently the prevention and management of traditional risk factors for coronary heart disease and heart attack (hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, diabetes) are probably the most effective way to reduce the number of sudden deaths. If this number has remained stable for several years, despite investments made to improve prevention, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest could be significantly improved, according to experts, who recall: in the case of cardiac arrest, the key factors that lead to better survival are simple and well known, immediate cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator before help arrives.