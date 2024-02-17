Alexei Navalny dies from “sudden death syndrome”. In the series of pirouettes and misdirections implemented by Russia, the latest approximate diagnosis emerges after the death of the 47-year-old dissident, who died in a penal colony in Siberia in circumstances yet to be defined.

Within 24 hours, since the first news began to circulate, more or less official sources have proposed a series of versions and causes: from generic illness to embolism, from thrombosis to sudden death syndrome, a generic definition that refers to heart diseases, sometimes unknown, which cause ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest in the victim.

There is no certainty even about the date and time of death. The news of the death, which officially occurred on the morning of Friday 16 February, was made known in the early afternoon. Elements collected by independent media, however, suggest that the death occurred in the night between Thursday and Friday: a difference of about ten hours. Why did the communication arrive so late?

The search for the truth is complex, as demonstrated by the via crucis faced by Navalny's mother. The opponent's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, on X described the day that the woman and a lawyer went through in search of feedback. “Alexey's lawyer and his mother arrived at the Salekhard morgue” to take possession of the dissident's body and found “everything closed, however, even though the penal colony assured that it was open and that Navalny's body was there. The lawyer called the phone number that was on the door. He was told that he was the seventh to call today. Alexey's body is not in the morgue,” the first update.

“Another of Navalny's lawyers, who addressed Salekhard's investigative committee, was told that 'the cause of Alexey's death has not yet been established and a new histological examination has been carried out'. The results should be available next week: it is clear that they lie and do everything to avoid handing over the body“. Then, shortly after 2pm Italian time, the new post which further outlined the situation: “The lawyers were told that the investigation had been concluded and no elements relating to a crime had been identified. They lie every time, taking us for a walk and erasing the traces.”

At the same time, Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote in X. “The embolism turned out to be a lie”, he says, dismantling one of the first versions 'pumped up' by authorities and media close to the regime. “They are not returning the body of Aleksei Navalny because the cause of death has not yet been established. When the lawyer and Alexei's mother arrived at the penal colony, they were told that the cause of Navalny's death was a syndrome of sudden death”, he adds, inserting a new tile in the mosaic which remains extremely opaque.

In this context, even more extreme and only apparently imaginative hypotheses find fertile ground. Navalny may have been the victim of “slow poisoning that began in August” last year, as reported by the Russian opposition website 'Sota', which cites two high-level sources from the Investigative Committee. The main 'sponsor' of the killing of the opponent would have been Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Committee, who had hated Navalny since he investigated him in 2012.

According to sources, after the blogger's arrest, Bastrykin had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin's permission to kill him while he was detained in the penal colony, with the support of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev. 'License to kill' with slow poisoning which would have arrived last August as a 'gift' for Bastrykin's 70th birthday. According to the original plan, Navalny should have already died from cardiovascular problems before the end of the year, but he 'resisted' until yesterday.