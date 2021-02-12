At the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow, at the hearings in the libel case against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War, 94-year-old Ignat Artemenko, the accused Alexei Navalny, founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), again started a skirmish with the victim’s grandson. Reported by RAPSI.

The defendant asked the veteran’s grandson Igor Kolesnikov who forged his grandfather’s application to the Investigative Committee of Russia, if at the last meeting he said that they had not submitted this application.

The prosecutor pointed out that without presenting the document, it is impossible to assert that it is fake. Then the judge showed the statement to Kolesnikov, and he confirmed the authenticity of Artemenko’s signature.

“So my grandfather wrote a statement,” said the witness. Then the defendant asked him if his grandfather, sitting at home, could write a statement addressed to the head of the 2nd Directorate of the Investigative Committee in Moscow.

The judge dismissed the question. The accused inquired whether the investigator or the prosecutor could have falsified the statement. Kolesnikov rejected this possibility and again offered Navalny to apologize to the veteran.

He responded by saying that the witness was “lying and forging documents for his grandfather, using him like a doll.” Navalny and his grandson started shouting at each other, then the judge announced a break so that the accused would calm down.

At the previous hearing on the case, which took place on February 5, a verbal skirmish also occurred between the grandson of the victim and the accused. Navalny said that Kolesnikov was selling his grandfather and called him “a prostitute grandson.”

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on the Telegram channel and on his Twitter page in which 94-year-old veteran Ignat Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civic position in support of the amendments to the Constitution of Russia. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.