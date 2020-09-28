Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev went to Tomsk and settled in a hotel room, where opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

RossSMI published a story in which Kiselev, wearing a bathrobe, shaves in the bathroom.

“But I just didn’t wear a robe. If it has been hanging since those times, then I recommend that Dmitry Kiselev, just in case, stop by the pharmacy for atropine and remember that from the moment “something is wrong” to passing out, he will have about 15 minutes ”, – this is how Alexey Navalny commented on Kiselev’s trip.

But I just didn’t wear a robe. If it has been hanging since those times, I recommend that Dmitry Kiselev, just in case, stop by the pharmacy for atropine and remember that from the moment “something is wrong” to passing out, he will have about 15 minutes. https://t.co/no2smT9XS9 – Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 28, 2020

As previously reported by FACTS, Russian host of the political talk show Vremya Pokazet, Artyom Sheinin, made a disgrace on the air, trying to convince viewers that Navalny’s team had falsified the video filmed in the issue where the oppositionist was poisoned. It turned out that the time on the clock from the hotel was “blurred” just at RosTV.

Photo from the page of Alexei Navalny in social networks.

1081

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter