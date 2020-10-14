Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned by Novichok, said in his Instagramthat the treatment in the Berlin clinic “Charite” cost 49.9 thousand euros. It was paid by the joint venture entrepreneur Evgeny Chichvarkin, economist Sergei Aleksashenko and IT specialist Roman Ivanov.

Evgeny Chichvarkin also covered the costs of further living and treatment in Germany.

“Thank you very much to these wonderful people as well as to a huge number of others who offered help, but we could not accept it due to the complex regulation of the European banking system. Here you will go crazy as long as you make these payments correctly, if you want to do everything honestly. Special thanks to Leonid Volkov, who managed to organize everything “– thanked the politician.

He also added that the flight from Omsk to Berlin on a special plane cost 79 thousand euros and was paid for by his entrepreneur Boris Zimin.

Meanwhile, the “Navalny, don’t come back” movement is growing in Russia. The authorities blocked the bank accounts of Navalny and his family members, as well as his business account and seized his apartment.

We will remind, the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny recorded a video in which he said that as soon as he recovered, he would immediately return to Russia to continue the fight. According to him, another course of events has not been considered and is not being considered.

Evgeny Chichvarkin’s opinion about Russia, the Kremlin and the clips on the blogs on the FACTS website.

Photo Instagram navalny

236

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter