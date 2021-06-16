Aleksei Navalny “violated the law”. Vladimir Putin, in the post-summit conference with Joe Biden, grinned when a reporter asked him about Aleksei Navalny, the detained opponent. “The citizen he cited – the Russian president said once again, refusing to pronounce the dissident’s name – deliberately violated the law”.





“He left the country to seek treatment, and as soon as he left the hospital, he violated the law by not being seen by the authorities as was required in the framework of his legal proceedings, this press conference does not allow us to go into details,” he said. specified by stressing that Russia “only follows Russian law” and not the requests of other countries.

Biden, Putin added, “raised the issue of human rights, we talked about it on his initiative”. “People are killed every day in American cities,” he said, speaking of Biden who had called him a murderer and ruling out that the leader of a country could be responsible for all the violent actions that occur there. Putin also cited the killings of civilians in Afghanistan in the context of military operations or the violation of civil rights in Guantanamo.

The Navalny theme was also submitted to Biden. If the dissident were to die, “I made it clear that the consequences would be devastating for Russia,” said the president of the United States. Putin “knows there would be consequences”. “I made it clear to President Putin that we will continue to raise the issue of fundamental human rights”.