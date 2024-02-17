Navalny, a death foretold. The jaws of Putin the “jaguar are lengthening

The death of Alexei Navalny and the aggression of Ukraine by Putin's Russia are two sides of the same coin. They say who Putin is, what his goals are, what he does and what he is willing to risk in Russia and in the world to achieve them. Within his empire, Putin does not allow those who dissent: challenging him in the elections is impossible. The only opposition candidate who had also gathered Navalny's supporters around him for the next presidential elections of 15-17 March 2024, the pacifist Boris Nadezhdin also opposed to the invasion of Ukraine, was ousted from the race due to alleged signatures false collections in support. The same thing, candidacy canceled in December 2023, had already happened to Yekarina Duntsova, the Siberian journalist who focused on peace (end of the invasion in Ukraine), democracy (release of political prisoners) and the restoration of relations with the West .

There's no point in beating around the bush: on paper, Russia is a federal democratic state but in reality it is an authoritarian regime, with Putin the last tsar. In the Democracy Index ranking drawn up by the Economist, Russia is in 124th place among 167 countries. According to Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index, Russia is in 150th place for press freedom out of 180 states. According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, it is in 125th place out of 180 countries. Anyone who dissents from Putin, politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs, ordinary citizens, risks big: he is imprisoned, tortured, killed. With the 2021 reform of the Constitution, all state powers are in the hands of the president, that is, Putin, dictator or “de facto” tsar. Today in the world there are 59 wars underway, all of them execrable. However, even more terrible is the conflict between Israel and Hamas. And it is above all the devastating war between Russia and Ukraine that is dragging the world to the brink of the Third World War. It must be said over and over again that in the war that has been fought on the borders of Europe for two years there is an aggressor state (Russia) and an attacked state (Ukraine). In all wars, as always, it is the weakest who lose out, even with their lives, and the strongest who gain. But here we go far beyond questions of power and personal enrichment. In the chaos initiated by Moscow in Ukraine, Tehran saw its opportunity in the Middle East. Amid the destructive chaos fomented by Iran in the Middle East, Putin seeks to gain his advantage in Ukraine. Both the war against Kyiv and the war against Jerusalem have the objective of hitting the West, bringing the world backwards, under autocratic, oligarchic, dictatorial regimes.

Over the last twenty years, Putin has stretched his jaws into parts of Asia and Africa and now Europe is in his sights, in the logic of the unification of political power with religious power, effectively starting a neo-war -imperial which, with the support of the Orthodox Church, also aims to suppress the Catholic Church, accused of “modernism”. The invasion of Ukraine is only the first step to occupy at least all the countries once under the Russian Empire and under the USSR. At this point, Putin does not even accept superficial opponents, much less does he accept those who can really annoy him like Navalny who, when he ran for mayor of Moscow in 2013, obtained 27% of the votes. Of Navalny's first poisoning on August 20, 2020, Putin said: “If I had poisoned him, he would have died.” Done. Putin does not want adversaries either inside “his” Russia or outside. Dictators have always finished their “tour” only if they were defeated in war or if they moved on to a “better life”. It was also like this for Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini and, before and after, for many others. The West, Europe first and foremost, cannot allow Ukraine to fall under Putin's jaws. It would be the encore of Hitler's invasion of Poland on 1 September 1939 which started the tragedy of the Second World War with 70 million deaths.