The team of Alexei Navalni, the sworn enemy of President Vladimir Putin, has asked the European Union to apply sanctions against senior Russian officials and other officials involved in the relentless persecution of the opposition in the country and those who take to the streets in demand for a turnaround in Kremlin politics and freedom for political prisoners.

Navalni collaborators contemplate, astonished, the existing division in the EU in relation to the measures that, according to them, should be applied to Russia for “violating fundamental rights, such as demonstration” or opening criminal cases “without legal basis” against the main opponent Russian and other members of the leadership of his organization.

Meanwhile, Maria Zajárova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, declared that “the European Union wanted to publicly scourge Russia during Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow, but it didn’t work.” “It was about talking about demonstrations, about journalists, making Navalni the key issue (…) he tried to mix all that, pour it out and then leave happy, but it didn’t work.”

As he himself recounted on the Telegram social network, the person in charge of sending the request for sanctions against Moscow to Brussels was Leonid Volkov, a close associate of Navalni. In his words, the scope of the sanctions will still have to be specified with the EU, but the proposal is that they be directed against people from Putin’s “close circle”, involved in the current campaign to neutralize the opposition.

Volkov quotes, among others, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB), Alexander Bórtnikov, billionaires such as Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, the television presenter, Vladimir Soloviov, the true scourge of Navalni and his followers, and the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, who they reproach for having given orders to “hide” the poisoning of Navalni when he was admitted to a hospital in Omsk in August and “to obstruct efforts” to send him to Germany for treatment.

The list of possible sanctions contains about thirty names and is the same one that at the end of January was also sent to the US president, Joe Biden, by another of the people close to Navalni, Vladimir Ashurkov, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), the platform created by Navalni to expose the illicit practices of the Russian elite.

As reported today, Volkov and Ashurkov held a meeting by videoconference yesterday Monday with the Polish delegation to the EU, whose members have assured that “the permanent representatives of the 27, together with the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ukraine, are discussing the next steps to be taken.

Zajárova denounced today before the cameras of Channel One of Russian television that “the format of the countries of the European Union, with the United States and Great Britain is no longer the EU, it is NATO.” In his view, Navalni’s collaborators “receive instructions directly from the Atlantic Alliance to destabilize Russia (…) they are not opposition, they are agents of influence of that military bloc” from the West.

The Russian foreign spokeswoman regretted that Navalni’s supporters “after having called off the protests until spring or summer, have organized more actions for Sunday the 14th more.” Volkov called today the population of the big cities of Russia to a flashmob, going out to courtyards, balconies and windows at eight o’clock in the afternoon for 15 minutes and moving their mobile phones with the flashlight on in support of the release of the leader opponent, sentenced last week to two years and eight months in prison.