Activist Liubov Sóbol, right-hand man of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, was sentenced today to one year of “correctional work” for harassing one of Navalni’s alleged poisoners by knocking on the door. This sentence has been suspended for now, but the one now being served in prison by the Kremlin’s main adversary was also suspended and later became effective. You will also have to pay 10 percent of your salary as a fine to the State during that year.

The conviction against Sóbol was announced by Judge Inna Shilobódina, in a voice so low that it could hardly be heard, a circumstance strongly denounced by the journalists present in the courtroom of the Perovski Court in Moscow. Among the witnesses who testified against Sóbol was Konstantín Kudriávtsev’s mother-in-law, whom the Navalni team and the Bellingcat research group point to as one of the agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) who participated in the poisoning. of the opposition leader in August of last year.

Sóbol, one of Navalni’s closest collaborators, is a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), the organization through which relevant cases of embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and many other irregularities committed by senior Russian officials. She and other members of the FBK posed as officials of the consumer defense body with the intention of breaking into Kudriávtsev’s home and trying to obtain some kind of proof of his involvement in the Navalni poisoning. But Sóbol, in his own words, did not get through the door, although the FSB agent and his relatives assured the contrary and filed a complaint for breaking and entering. Sóbol, previously fined, detained several times for participating in demonstrations and under house arrest until June 23, wore a white T-shirt during the trial today with the inscription in red letters “Where is the criminal case for the poisoning of Navalni? ».

Last December, Navalni published on his Telegram channel a telephone conversation with Kudriávtsev and he admitted that the poison was smeared on his underpants. To extract information from him, the Russian politician impersonated the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and told him that he had to write a report on what happened. Apparently, Kudriávtsev’s mission was not to participate in the poisoning, but to destroy the evidence.