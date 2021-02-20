The main adversary of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalni, will be sent in the next few days to a prison colony, most likely working in the opinion of his lawyers, where he will have to stay for two years, five months and fifteen days. Of the two years and eight months of the sentence handed down on February 2 (the initial one was three and a half years), the house arrest carried out between December 30, 2014 and February 17, 2015 has been deducted, in addition to the long month that he has already been in preventive detention since he returned from Germany, on January 17.

Judge Dmitri Balashov of the Moscow Bábushkinski Court rejected this noon the request of Navalni’s lawyers to release him. In this way, Balashov agrees with the Símonovski Court, whose ruling was issued on February 2, in that the sentence he had suspended for an alleged case of “fraud and money laundering” related to the firm Yves Rocher goes to be real and fulfill it in jail.

The judge also denied the request for Navalni’s release filed on Wednesday by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Today the hearing was also held in the same court for the accusation of “defamation” brought against him by the relatives of a veteran of World War II, Ignat Artémenko, 94, whom, according to them, Navalni offended with “false” and “insulting” statements. In the previous session, the prosecutor asked that a fine of 950,000 rubles (about 10,700 euros) be imposed, a record in Russia for a fault of this nature. The court ruling will be known this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. in Spain).

As was the case in recent trials, the Police today adopted reinforced security measures around the Bábushkinski Court building to prevent protests. Fifty journalists were accredited to the Yves Rocher case session and ten diplomats from European countries attended.

The lawyer Olga Mijáilova immediately took the floor to request the release of the opposition leader as required by the European Court of Human Rights and to insist that he did not violate the mandatory inspections that he had to undergo during the period of the suspended sentence because he was in Germany for treatment after his poisoning last year. It was the Federal Prison Service of Russia (FSIN) that accused him of not attending the summons and asked that the suspended sentence be converted into a real prison sentence. The prosecutor, Ekaterina Frolova, assured today that Navalni “committed seven violations of the conditions of the probationary period before hospitalization and two within 30 days after the internment.”

In his intervention in court after hearing the sentence, the opposition leader cited the Bible, the Gospel of Saint Matthew: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice because they will be satisfied.” He said that all he wants for Russia is justice, freedom and also “the right to be happy.”