The bizarre arrival in Moscow on Sunday of the main Russian opponent, Alexei Navalni, with the deployment of huge police forces at the Vnukovo airport and with the cornering of his followers when the flight was diverted to another Moscow airport (to that of Sheremetyevo), and with imprisonment Including, it indicates that the Russian authorities take very seriously the threat posed by this 44-year-old politician to his stay in power.

In the Moscow mayoral elections in September 2013, Navalni was second with more than 27.5% of the vote, the best result achieved by an extra-parliamentary politician since Vladimir Putin came to power. But, according to a ruling issued in February 2017, the opposition leader is disqualified from holding public office, which served as an argument for the Central Electoral Commission to prevent him from presenting his candidacy to the presidential elections that were held in March 2018, when Putin won again.

Navalni referred this Monday precisely to that “fear” that, according to him, Putin has, underlining the fact that he is all the time in his bunker. From there, the opposition leader deduces, the continuous judicial harassment that he has suffered and the poisoning that he suffered in August.

Navalni began to make himself known in 2008 with his denunciations against the power, but he became really popular in December 2011, when he led the largest mobilizations seen in Russia since the 90s to denounce the electoral fraud perpetrated in the legislative elections that took place then victory to the Kremlin party, United Russia.

His popularity increased when, through his Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK) and his YouTube channel, he began to remove the dirty laundry from the entire Russian leadership, Putin included. The FBK has published reports on abuses and violations of Russian law concerning numerous ministers and senior officials. On million-dollar purchases of mansions, both inside and outside Russia, yachts, top-of-the-line vehicles and trips to luxury destinations.

Navalni’s revelations have hit people like the former prime minister, Dmitri Medvedev, the president of the Duma (Lower House) Viacheslav Volodin, the former attorney general, Yuri Chaika, many ministers, regional governors and the head of the National Guard. (Rosgvardia), General Vladimir Zólotov. Also powerful oligarchs such as Alisher Usmanov, Oleg Deripaska, Igor Sechin, director of Rosneft, and Evgueni Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook.”

Sensitive information



And, from there, many political scientists began to speculate with the idea that Navalni would have support within the current Russian power system, with sectors dissatisfied with the current Kremlin policy, who would also believe that it is time for Putin Give the job to a younger person to promote a generational change. Otherwise it is not explained where the opposition leader gets so much sensitive information about important high positions and details about his private life and the shady dealings in which they are involved.

One of those who do not rule out such a theory is the Russian writer Dmitri Bíkov. He believes that it is often common in Russia that major transformations are the result of confrontations within the elite itself, as happened with the coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, in August 1991, or the attempt to remove Boris Yeltsin, in the autumn of 1993, which ended with the bombing of Parliament, a new Constitution and the strengthening of the role of the Armed Forces.

The writer Borís Akunin believes that “Navalni has dealt a heavy blow to the Putin regime, but at the cost of his own sacrifice.” For his part, the analyst Leonid Gozman estimates that the current Russian political system “will collapse, but not because of the direct action of the citizenry, but rotten under its own weight (…) Navalni only needs to wait and remain him. same, as up to now ».

In the opinion of the Russian journalist, Matvei Ganapolski, “everyone thinks that Putin is confused, that he does not know very well what to do. His conflict with Navalni is acquiring, in my opinion it has already acquired, a totally personal character and he feels humiliated. According to Ganapolski, “the absolute master of Russia, with his counterparts, with all his abilities, whisperers, poisoners, all in his hand, but, as they say, deprived of happiness.”