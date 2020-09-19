The Russian opponent Alexei Navalni has returned this Saturday to send a message to reassure his followers and report on his state of health from the ‘Charité’, the Berlin University Hospital, where he is recovering from a poisoning with the chemical agent Novichok that was about to cost him his lifetime.

“Until recently I didn’t even know how to speak”, reports the 44-year-old lawyer in a message published on his Facebook and Instagram pages when detailing his experience when he came out of the induced coma to which he was subjected after the attack on him. He relates that then was unable to recognize loved ones or speak a word. Accompanied by an image in which he is seen going down some hospital stairs holding the handrail and wearing surgical gloves, Navalni explains how the recovery process is progressing, which “has a clear path, although it will not be short.”

In this sense, he emphasizes that his “current problems”, such as that a smartphone is “useless” in his hands or that pouring himself a glass of water “is quite an adventure”, are ridiculous compared to those of days gone by. At first a doctor visited him every morning to regain speech. “Something that drove me to despair, because, although I understood what the doctor wanted, I didn’t know where to get the words from. Where in the head do they form? Where to find a word and how to give it meaning? It was something I did not understand then, ”says the anti-corruption activist and critic of the Russian President’s regime, Vladimir Putin. Despite all of them, he is satisfied with the progress made since he regained consciousness.

“Now I’m a guy whose feet shake when he goes up stairs, but who at least thinks: ‘Look, a ladder. You have to upload it. Let’s see if I can find an elevator. ‘ Before, I would have stood in front of her and I wouldn’t even know what to do, ”says Navalni, who dedicates a good part of his message to thanking the team of German doctors who treat him for their efforts. “There are still many problems to be solved, but the magnificent doctors at the Hospital Universitario de la Charité have solved the most important one. They have transformed me from ‘a technically alive person’ into someone who has the opportunity to achieve the best way of life in a modern society, a person who can navigate quickly on Instagram and without having to think about it already knows where to put a ‘like’ » writes the Russian dissident.

Alexei Navalni sent last Tuesday the first message since he entered the ‘Charité’ on August 22, in which he celebrated that he was able to breathe on his own and without the help of a device. Then he published a photograph in the hospital bed hugged by his wife Yulia and accompanied by his children Daria and Sachar, who have also been in the German capital since he was rushed in a medicalized plane from the Russian city of Omsk. A day earlier, a spokesman for the medical center had announced that Navalni could get out of bed and was increasingly autonomous when it came to moving. The Russian dissident was allegedly poisoned, according to his collaborators, with a bottle of mineral water in the room of his hotel in the Siberian city of Tomsk shortly before taking a flight to Moscow, in which he collapsed and lost consciousness due to the effects of the toxic agent.

Analyzes carried out by a special laboratory of the German Federal Army, but also by two other independent laboratories in France and Sweden, determined that Alexei Navalni had been poisoned with a chemical agent from the ‘Novichok’ group, a warfare product created by the Union Soviet in the 70s of the last century in the middle of the Cold War. In spite of everything, the Russian authorities denied then and continue to deny any involvement in the attack against the dissident, which Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emannuel Macron have described as an “attempted assassination and to keep silent forever. »To Navalni. Merkel has directly blamed the Kremlin for the attack by stating that “it is the only one who can give explanations about what happened.”

Despite the fact that his life could be in danger again, Navalni has assured that he has no intention of staying in Germany and requesting political asylum, but to return to Russia to continue with his work his activities denouncing the Putin regime as soon as his health allows. Kira Jarmysch, spokesperson for the dissident, affirmed in this regard that there has never been another alternative.