Alexéi Navalni, the main political adversary of President Vladimir Putin, has just been transferred to a hospital attached to Penitentiary Colony No. 3 (IK-3), in the Vladimir region near Moscow, due to his deteriorating health. This was announced by the Federal Prison Service of Russia (FSIN). The transfer took place from Pokrov Penitentiary Colony No. 2 (IK-2), also in Vladimir, where Navalni arrived on March 11 to serve a sentence of two years and five months in prison.

It so happens that the medical center where the opposition leader is now specializes in the treatment of tuberculosis, a disease that he suspects that he has contracted. On April 5, Navalni was admitted to the infirmary of his prison in Pokrov, whose management admitted that he had “symptoms of a respiratory illness”. Already before, the Russian dissident had declared through his Instagram account that he had “more than 38 degrees of fever and a strong cough.” He also said that, of the 15 inmates that make up his group in prison, “three have been hospitalized with tuberculosis.”

Iván Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Fund created by Navalni and one of his closest collaborators, estimates that being sent to the IK-3 seems to indicate that “he is suffering from a serious deterioration in his state of health.” However, in October 2018, the online publication Daily Storm claimed that inmates from nearby prisons were often transferred to the IK-3 hospital to be “tortured” with the aim of “re-educating” them or “obtaining new statements from them. or testimonies »that would serve to open new criminal cases.

Speaking to Echo Moscow radio, the cardiologist at the 29th Moscow Clinical Hospital, Alexei Erlij, maintains that the blood tests carried out on Navalni “show signs of acute kidney failure.” “The condition of this type of patient can get critically and even fatally worse at any time. With such a high potassium level, we immediately admitted them to the intensive care unit, ”Erlij said. In his opinion, “the medical level in prison is not up to the seriousness of the problem he suffers.”

The Russian cardiologist explained that “whenever a first analysis is made in penal institutions, they must send it to external hospitals to confirm the diagnosis, but in this case it was not done, which makes us distrust. They also didn’t do an EKG to see if the high potassium levels could have caused damage to heart tissue. “

Already on Sunday, through Twitter, the head specialist of the opposition leader, Anastasia Vasílieva, warned that the blood test “shows critical levels.” “There is kidney failure that can lead to a serious alteration of your heart rhythm at any time,” insisted Vasílieva. Meanwhile, Navalni spokeswoman Kira Yarmish warned on Facebook that “Alexei is dying. Given his condition, it is a matter of days.