Russian opponent Alexei Navalni today thanked the “strangers and good friends” for being alive, who knew how to react in time when he was poisoned with the chemical agent for warfare «Novichok». “It is probably not often that you have very important friends in life whose names you don’t even know. This is my case ”, Navalni writes in a new message on social networks after being discharged and leaving the“ Charité ”, the Berlin University Hospital. He explains that these people have “coincidentally” played a key role in his life, as they defeated the plans of their murderers with a series of acts that formed “a chain of fortunate coincidences.” Navalni presumes that those who administered the poison intended for him to collapse within 20 minutes of taking off the commercial plane that transported him from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on August 20, so that “fifteen minutes later he would lose consciousness.”

They counted, says the 44-year-old lawyer, with his certain death in the absence of the necessary medical assistance in the device and that he ended up “placed in the last row of the plane with a black plastic bag over his head.” The anti-corruption activist and critic of the Russian President’s regime, Vladimir Putin, points out that the miracle happened then, because the pilots of the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk and the doctors at that airport “did not tell the lie of diabetes”, but rather They immediately diagnosed “a toxic poisoning” and administered atropine, a correct reaction, since in this way they “gave him 15 to 20 hours more life.” Alexei Navalni affirms that “I would have nothing to tell if it had not been for all those people.” The message that is accompanied by a selfie with his wife Yulia ends with the words: «Thank you strangers and good friends. You are good people.

Two days later, the Russian opposition leader was admitted to the “Charité”, where he was transferred on a special medical aircraft chartered by a group of friends in Germany. According to the Federal Chancellor herself, Angela Merkel, Navalni was the victim of “an attempt to end her life” carried out with a toxic agent from the “Novichok” group, according to the analysis carried out by a special laboratory of the federal army and others. two independent laboratories in France and Sweden. Since leaving the hospital last Wednesday, the dissident resides in a private house in central Berlin heavily guarded by German police. Moscow, meanwhile, strongly denies that Navalni was poisoned by Russian agents and rejects any connection to the case.

Kira Jarmisch, a Navalni spokesman, said that the lawyer’s recovery “will take a while yet.” She will remain in Germany for now because she must undergo remedial therapy. “That is not an issue that will be resolved in a couple of days and probably not in a few weeks either,” said Jarmisch, who commented that he still has difficulty handling with his left hand, still partially paralyzed. German doctors still believe that a full recovery of the patient is possible, although they do not know if there will be long-term sequelae from the poisoning. The Navalni spokeswoman reiterated that the opposition’s intention is to return to Russia as soon as its recovery process is finished to continue its work to denounce cases of corruption among the authorities of his country.

Jarmisch revealed last night, however, that a court in Moscow has frozen all the assets of Alexei Navalni and also intervened his private home. The court order was apparently executed on August 27, when the victim was still in an induced coma in the intensive care section of the “Charité”. The judicial intervention prevents Navalni from making any transaction through his bank accounts or the sale, assignment or seizure of his home in a building of flats southeast of Moscow, although he continues to have the right to enjoy it. Apparently the judicial intervention is due to the fact that the Funds for the Fight against Corruption (FBK) founded by the dissident lawyer must respond after a controversial sentence to the payment of compensation for offenses of 88 million rubles, one million euros in exchange , before the Moskowskj Schkolnik catering company, related to the Russian billionaire Eugeni Prigoschin, Putin’s former cook. The FBK had recently uncovered several shady corrupt businesses with which Putin’s ex-cook had gone from working in the kitchen to leading a life of luxury.