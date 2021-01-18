After being detained yesterday Sunday afternoon, just after passing passport control at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, the Kremlin’s main adversary, Alexei Navalni, was transferred to police station number 2 of the Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry in the town from Khimki, located on the northern outskirts of Moscow, very close to the airport.

But his whereabouts were not known until late in the morning, and once his lawyers arrived at the Khimki police station, they were not allowed to meet him. The policemen claimed that Navalni was “sleeping” and could not be disturbed. In the end, according to one of the lawyers, Vadim Kóbzev, the lawyer Olga Mijáilova, was able to meet with the opposition leader.

Navalni is now waiting for the Simonovsky Court in the Russian capital to decide whether to go to prison, as requested by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN), which accuses him of not having periodically submitted to prison inspections, that is released.

Alleged scam and laundering



The Russian politician was sentenced in 2014 to three and a half years in “conditional” prison for alleged fraud and money laundering in the Yves Rocher case. The FSIN wants Navalni to now serve his prison sentence. But today it will have to be decided in a court in Khimki, as Navalni spokeswoman Kira Yarmish has just reported, whether to await the ruling of the Simónovsky Court in preventive detention, house arrest or release.

After five months in Germany, where he received treatment to overcome the poisoning suffered last August while campaigning for Siberia, the opposition leader returned to Russia yesterday. His supporters were waiting for him at Vnukovo airport, where they were dispersed and about 60 arrests were made, but the plane landed at Sheremetyevo airport.

International condemnations for Navalni’s arrest have not been long in coming. The European Union, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom have demanded his immediate release. During his annual press conference this year via videoconference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that the pronouncements of Western countries in relation to Navalni “are only intended to distract attention from the crisis in which it is taking place. find the liberal model. ‘