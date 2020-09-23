The Russian opponent Alexei Navalni has received medical discharge and left the ‘Charité’, the Berlin University Hospital where he was admitted on August 22 in a coma after suffering a poisoning with the chemical agent ‘Novichok’. After 32 days of treatment, 24 of them in the intensive care unit, “his condition has improved to the point that the most acute medical treatment has been completed,” the clinical center reported via Twitter. “The doctors who attend to him consider that due to the clinical development and the current situation of the patient it is possible that he heals completely,” stressed the “Charité” in his brief message, although possible long-term sequelae may be assessed in the future development of the recovery process. The “Charité” stressed that Navalni already left the hospital on Tuesday. Since then he has resided in a house in the center of the German capital guarded by a strong police force, according to information from his surroundings.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption activist collapsed and lost consciousness aboard a plane while traveling from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. After a forced landing in the city of Omsk, Navalni was treated at a local hospital and transferred two days later on a medicalized plane chartered by sympathizers of the dissident to Berlin, where doctors diagnosed poisoning with the chemical agent “Novichok”, a substance of war production created by the Soviet Union in the 70s of the last century. Analysis carried out by a laboratory of the “Bundeswehr”, the federal army, and two independent laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed the toxic agent used against Navalni, in an act that the federal chancellor, Angela Merkel, described as an “attempt to end the life and silence »the critic of the Russian President’s regime, Vladimir Putin. Moscow has consistently rejected any link to the attack on the opposition leader.

Since the doctors took him out of the induced coma, Navalni has posted several messages on social networks to reassure his followers and ensure that he plans to continue his political fight. The opponent intends to return to Russia as soon as possible to continue his activities to report corruption by the government and the Moscow authorities. This Tuesday he commented on his blog that experts had certified the presence of traces of “Novichok” in his body. “I did not expect anything else,” Navalni wrote, commenting that Russia had not so far initiated an investigation into the attack against him and spreading information that his own followers or even German or Western agents are behind his poisonings. Navalni also demanded the return of the clothes she was wearing at the time she lost consciousness and which were taken from her at the Omsk hospital. “Considering that ‘Novichok’ has been found in my body and that the poisoning was most likely caused by physical contact, my clothes are very important evidence,” said the lawyer. Navalni also published a photo with his wife Yulia and the comment: “Now I know from experience that love heals and brings one back to life.” The opponent commented that he does not remember anything about the circumstances of his poisoning, but emphasizes that his wife has been decisive for his cure.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaiev, has warned against all kinds of charges of guilt against his country. An “anti-Russian hysteria” has been artificially unleashed, says Nechaeiev in remarks published today in the Berliner Zeitung newspaper. “What we do not accept in any way is the threatening claim that the Russian government has something to do with the case. We cannot accept ultimatums and threats of sanctions, ”declared the diplomat. Nechaiev demands that the German authorities present evidence to the Russian police so that they can open an official investigation. “We take the case very seriously,” says the Russian ambassador, who regrets the delay in responding to two requests from Moscow to Berlin for legal assistance and the rejection of the Russian College of Physicians’ proposal to collaborate with his colleagues Germans. “We lack collaboration from the German side,” says Nechaiev. As for the accusations that the Russian authorities poisoned Navalni, he recalls that Russian doctors were the first to treat him and that Moscow did not object to his transfer to Berlin.