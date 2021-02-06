The main political adversary of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalni, “is in prison, about eleven thousand people are detained (…), even journalists are now beaten and imprisoned, the presence or absence of lawyers does not affect the outcome of the cases. This is the result of the winter protests in Russia and now the mobilizations have been postponed until spring or summer ”, The journalist Antón Orej wrote on Friday on the website of the radio Eco de Moscow, one of the not many opposition media that remain in the country.

Effectively, The Navalni team has called off the demonstrations it had planned for this Sunday due to the icy wave of polar cold that has just entered from the Arctic and to prevent a barrage of arrests, police brutality from unleashing again and even torture, as denounced by supporters of the opposition leader in Moscow and in some regions of Russia.

Critics of the regime, however, warn that protests will increase as autumn approaches, when parliamentary elections must be called., if the trend of excluding candidates critical of power from the lists continues. The pending processes against the country’s main opposition leader could also provoke new demonstrations.

It seems, however, that President Vladimir Putin is now going to have a respite, at least in relation to internal pressure. But not the one that is being exercised from the outside. Washington has issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin to release Navalni under threat of decreeing new sanctions and the EU could apply measures of the same nature. The viability of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to transport Russian fuel directly to Germany could be in jeopardy.

The Kremlin already had to face in the winter of 2011-2012 massive protests due to the blow in the legislative elections and 2019 was also a conflictive year for Putin. His main adversary managed to harm his party, United Russia, in the September elections with the so-called “smart vote”, consisting of voting for the candidate, no matter what formation, with more possibilities of beating the one presented by the Kremlin.

However, this time, the rejection generated by the poisoning of Navalni, his arrest as soon as he returned to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany and the sentence to two years and eight months in prison handed down last Tuesday of a case that has already been closed in 2014 with a suspended or suspended prison sentence, has made to surface a current of sympathy and solidarity towards Navalni that goes beyond its usual supporters. Hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country attended the demonstrations on January 23 and 31.

A split society



TO judgment of the director of the Council of Foreign Policy of Russia (RSMD), Andrei Kortunov, “the imprisonment of Navalni will provoke an even deeper rift in Russian society”. Some of his colleagues believe that, not only in society, but also within the power system, the division began to spread when the annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine triggered an avalanche of sanctions. That complicated life in the West for many high-ranking officials and magnates, who acquired real estate and businesses there, as well as sending their families to live or their children to study.

Another factor that also divided Russian society in two was the decision that the head of the Kremlin adopted last year to amend the Constitution to eternalize in power. It was taken for granted that he would have to give up command in 2024, as he did in 2008 with Dmitri Medvedev, but now he will have no obstacles if he wants to continue until 2036. Hence, many believe that Navalni has support in certain sectors of the regime. It would be the alternative, controlled from within the system, to dismount Putin, cardinally modify the country’s foreign policy and normalize relations with the West.

Political scientist Kirill Shamiev believes that with Navalni in prison Putin will not end dissent. “If he is going to continue deprived of liberty, others will come to lead the fight and perhaps in a more radical way, especially when on the horizon a worsening of living conditions and the economy can be seen due to the pandemic and the international sanctions “, estimates Shamiev.

Sure, the Russian president still has the upper hand because he controls the Security Forces, the Army and the FSB, the secret servicesBut, according to Shamiev, “coercion and violence can be used to a certain extent, when they are excessive, as we are seeing now, what it does is mobilize people even more.”

Vladimir Guelman, professor at the European University of Saint Petersburg, considers that Relying too much on the uniformed leads them to take on a life of their own. “They may conclude that they are defending an unpopular leader and decide themselves to remove him from power. This scenario occurs frequently in authoritarian regimes ”.