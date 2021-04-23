Alexéi Navalni, who is serving a sentence of two years and five months in prison and considered the main political adversary of the Kremlin, has just announced that he is ending the hunger strike that began on March 31. He has done it through his Instagram account. In his words, “my decision was made by the kind and not indifferent people around the world.”

And it is that a group of five doctors, who regularly treated Navalni, before entering prison and who continue to insist on being able to access him in the current situation, sent him a letter yesterday, published by the digital publication Mediazona, requesting that stop the hunger strike immediately. The specialists feared for his life and warned that if he does not start eating, “soon we will have no one to cure.”

It so happens that precisely the refusal of the prison authorities to allow these and other independent doctors to see the opposition politician in prison is what motivated his hunger strike. Navalni maintains that the law allows any inmate to involve the sanitarians he deems appropriate, if he suffers from any type of illness, and violating this right constitutes a violation of the legislation in force in Russia.

In the letter of the five doctors, among them the ophthalmologist and general practitioner of the opposition politician, Anastasia Vasílieva, the cardiologist Yarovlav Ashijmin, and the head of the ICU of the Clinical Hospital number 29 in Moscow, Alexéi Erlij, urge the management of the criminal to allow them to examine Navalni and Navalni to end the hunger strike.

They explain that, through the lawyers, “we received information that, thanks to the enormous support of public and world opinion, as well as medical colleagues, our patient was transferred to a civil hospital in Vladimir on April 20.” There he was subjected to wide recognition by various specialists (nephrologists, neurologists, cardiologists), whose results “were given to us (…) but the tests carried out seem insufficient to us without the possibility of us being able to examine Navalni in person. We have a significant amount of data from your medical history that could be of great use to colleagues who are treating and supervising you at this time.

They also emphasize that it would be best if he could be sent as soon as possible to a civil hospital in Moscow with a wide spectrum .. «Taking into account the signs of kidney failure, severe neurological symptoms, severe hyponatremia, likely to cause cerebral edema, in addition to convulsive syndrome and depression of consciousness up to the level of coma, we understand that if the hunger strike continues even for a minimum time, unfortunately, soon there will simply be no one to cure (…) everything can end in the end more sad, death, “they express in their letter. They insist that, due to the injuries that the toxic agent “Novichok” caused to his nervous system last year “he needs special medical assistance, at the right level.”

Leonid Vólkov, a close collaborator of the opposition leader and organizer of the protests in his support, assured via Twitter that the Navalni doctors received the results of the tests after the demonstrations on Wednesday in which, according to Openmedia, they participated throughout the country between 70,000 and 118,000 people. Police then arrested more than 1,900 protesters across Russia.