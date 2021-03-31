The Russian opposition leader, Alexéi Navalni, who is serving a two-year and five-month sentence in Penitentiary Colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov (Vladimir region), went on a hunger strike this Wednesday afternoon to require that doctors be able to visit you. Navalni insists that he is ill and maintains that he has suffered health problems since he was poisoned in Siberia last year, according to him, by specialized agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB).

The main adversary of the Kremlin made the announcement through his Instagram account, where he demands that the prison management comply with the law and not violate his rights by preventing a doctor from treating him directly in the cell. “I have the right to be visited by a doctor and to obtain medicines.” For a week, Navalni has complained of severe pain in her back and her left leg. Now he claims to have lost sensation in both lower extremities.

The opposition politician has also denounced “torture” consisting of not allowing him to rest properly during the night, since he is awakened every hour. He also regrets that they are intentionally soiling the floor around his bunk and not allowing anyone to clean it. A group of doctors has published an open letter requesting that Navalni can have the health care he needs and that the torture and pressure cease.

President Vladimir Putin’s adversary said this week that prison guards have already warned him “six times” since he arrived at Pokrov prison on March 11, with the “obvious” objective of accumulating infractions to confine him in a punishment cell, a circumstance that, in addition to being one more form of torture, prevents them from agreeing to be released early for good behavior.

Last week, Navalni sent a request to the director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, and to the attorney general, Igor Krasnov, to stop the “torture” against him and allow him to rest overnight without interruption. .

After recovering from the poisoning suffered in Siberia, the Russian dissident returned from Germany on January 17 and was arrested as soon as he passed passport control. Then, on February 2, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a cause dating back to 2014 that he considers “rigged and politically motivated.” The appeal against this sentence was rejected on February 20. There are two more legal cases against him.