Alexéi Navalni, the main political opponent of President Vládimir Putin and against whom the Russian judicial machinery does not cease to open criminal cases, denounced today in a letter that he is being subjected to “torture”, since in jail at night he is awakened every hour. According to his lawyers, Navalni, who was poisoned in August last year in the Siberian city of Tomsk, is currently hospitalized after his health deteriorated suddenly.

One of the lawyers who works in the opposition leader’s team, Olga Mijáilova, has assured that his condition is “worrying”, after having visited him with difficulty in the infirmary of Penitentiary Colony number 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov ( Vladimir region), where he is serving the sentence of two years and five months that was imposed on him. In his words, “he suffers severe back pain and cannot walk because his left leg is semi-paralyzed.” Mijáilova and other lawyers had been trying unsuccessfully since Wednesday to enter the prison to visit their client.

Earlier, the Pokrov prison issued a note assuring that Navalni’s health condition is “satisfactory and stable”, after he underwent a “medical examination”. The first to raise the alarm about the dissident’s situation was his collaborator, Leonid Volkov, who is in Germany. He said that “something bad must be happening to him so that they send him to the infirmary” and even spoke of “severe deterioration” in his health. Volkov maintains that Navalni “is a personal hostage” of Putin, whom he defines as “a crazy and dangerous assassin.” According to his words, the head of the Kremlin is personally responsible for Navalni’s health in the Pokrov torture colony.

On March 15, Navalni, through his Instagram account, accused the prison management of having arranged a procedure to prevent him from sleeping normally at night. He said that an official films him every hour to verify that he is still in the cell and has not escaped. This action includes the employee’s words aloud indicating the exact time when the recording is made.

This measure is due to the fact that he has been classified as a “prisoner with a tendency to escape,” according to his lawyers, with the clear objective of limiting his movements within the prison and justifying the imposition of numerous restrictions. Although the truth is that he never tried to escape in the times he was arrested or during the numerous minor prison sentences that were imposed on him for calling protest demonstrations.

So today, the opposition politician has sent a request to the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, and to the attorney general, Igor Krasnov, to stop the “torture” against him and allow him to rest for the entire duration. the night without interruptions. In the letter, broadcast by the director of the Echo Moscow radio, Alexei Venediktov, he demands that his status as an elusive prisoner be lifted, which was imposed on him on February 18 for three months and in Pokrov it was extended for six months plus. He also complains that a sanctioning file has already been opened for him to get out of bed 10 minutes before the target time, since, due to the premeditated annoyances that prevent him from falling asleep, he had been awake.

More than 150 journalists, personalities from the world of culture and human rights activists have sent a letter to Kalashnikov, Krasnov and the Ombudsman, Tatiana Moskalkova, expressing their concern for Navalni’s life and asking that the prison be treat you as required by law. They claim that being incarcerated does not mean that your rights as a prisoner and a citizen can be violated.