The Russian opponent Alexei Navalni indicated this Tuesday, the first day of Ramadan (holy fast) for Muslims, that he filed a complaint against the penal colony where he is interned for not having received a copy of the Koran, as he had requested.

“Who could have thought that the first lawsuit against the colony – criminal – would be because of the Koran?” Said the opponent in his account on the Instagram network. Navalni has been on a hunger strike since March 31 to protest his poor detention conditions. In addition, he assured that the books he had brought with him when he was arrested in early March have not yet been delivered since they must be “controlled for extremism,” a procedure that normally lasts three months. «Are you going to check if the Koran is extremist? It is something stupid and illegal (…) So I wrote a petition to the director and filed a complaint, “he added.

Criticized for his racist positions during the 2000s and for having participated in far-right demonstrations, Navalni explained that he had made the decision to “study in depth and understand the Qur’an” during his arrest. “Everyone around me is arguing about Islam and Muslims and 99% of those who speak know absolutely nothing about it. But, I decided that I would become a champion of the Koran among non-Muslim Russian politicians, ”he wrote.

Navalni is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for a fraud case dating back to 2014, clearly seen as a pretext to imprison him despite frequent denials from the Kremlin. He stopped eating to denounce the conditions of his detention and the refusal by the authorities to provide him with adequate medical treatment, his lawyers claiming that he suffers from a double herniated disc. On Monday he accused authorities of trying to force him to eat.