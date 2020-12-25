The prominent Russian opponent Alexei Navalni assures that he has set a trap for one of the supposed Russian spies who poisoned him this summer in Siberia to confess how the operation went. Navalni, who is recovering in Germany from the attack with a toxic substance for military use that almost cost him his life, has released the video of a telephone conversation with one of the alleged agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB, heir to the KGB) identified in a journalistic investigation as those responsible for the assassination attempt. In the talk, in which the opponent poses as an advisor to a high-ranking Security Council official who asks for explanations about what went wrong in the operation, the alleged spy explains that they put the poison in the dissident’s underwear and that everything could It would have ended differently if the plane in which Navalni collapsed had not made an emergency landing and the doctors who treated him had been slower. The FSB has assured that the video of the call is “false” and the investigation is false, “the work of anti-Russian foreign services”.

Navalni explained that, introducing himself as an advisor to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, he called two members of the clandestine unit of the FSB that allegedly tried to assassinate him, identified along with six other alleged Russian agents in a journalistic investigation led by Bellingcat. One of the men recognized Navalni or the call as a suspect and immediately hung up, according to the opponent. The other, who is identified as Agent Konstantin Kudryavtsev in the investigation published last week, does take the bait, assumes that he is speaking with a superior general and gives Navalni all the details of last August’s attack in the Siberian city of Tomsk, according to the video and the transcript of the call released by the opponent on his YouTube channel. The 45-minute conversation took place days before the investigation was published, to which El País had access.

When Navalni asked the alleged spy about the failures of the maneuver, he replied that the speed of the pilots to land emergency, when in flight the opponent began to feel bad was key. Also the arrival of the ambulance to the track. “If it had been a little longer, then possibly everything would have ended differently,” says the alleged agent, who also explains that his colleagues applied Novichok – a neurotoxin from Soviet times also used against the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in 2018 in the United Kingdom – in the “inside seams” of Navalni’s underwear when the prominent opponent was in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Being sprayed on your clothes may explain why it took several hours to take effect. Before doing so, a reconnaissance team went to the hotel where he was staying and turned off the closed-circuit cameras.

The alleged agent also says that his superiors sent him five days later to Omsk, the city where the plane in which Navalni was traveling landed emergency and the first place where he was admitted before being transferred to Berlin, to recover and disinfect the clothes of the opponent and eliminate any trace of the poison.

The FSB has dismissed both the Navalni video and the journalistic investigation. “The call investigation published by A. Navalni on the alleged actions against him is a planned provocation aimed at discrediting the Russian FSB and the employees of the federal security service, the implementation of which would not have been possible without the organizational and technical support of foreign special services ”, he says the Russian intelligence service in a statement to the state agency Tass.

Putin accused Washington on Thursday of being behind the journalistic investigation that reveals the keys to the attack against the prominent opponent, well known in the West in his political face and in Russia for his investigations into corruption of the elites. The Russian president acknowledged that his agents were following Navalni and argued that it was because, he said, the opposition collaborates with the US “That does not mean it is necessary to poison him,” he said. “If it had been necessary, it would have been carried to the end,” said the Russian leader at his marathon annual press conference.

Laboratories of France, Germany and the Organization for the Control of Chemical Weapons confirmed that the opponent was poisoned with a substance from Novichok’s family. The European Union has imposed sanctions against several officials close to Putin for the poisoning. In its report, Brussels points out that poisoning with a substance as specific as Novichok could not be possible without the knowledge of the Kremlin, and more so when Russian intelligence agents followed the opponent, who has assured that he plans to return to Russia when he recovers .