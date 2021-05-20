The director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN in its acronym in Russian), Alexander Kalashnikov, has appeared before the Russian media to ensure that the state of health of the country’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, “is recovering more or less«.

With the aim of pressuring the authorities to allow his own specialists to treat him in prison for the pain he suffered in his back with insensitivity in his legs, Navalni initiated a hunger strike on March 30, which, after losing 20 kilos of weight, he put an end on April 23, paying attention to the urgent pleas of his doctors.

Kalashnikov has now asserted that the Russian dissident “weighs 82 kilograms, eats normally and has the ability to communicate with his family.” The lawyer and close associate of Navalni, Ivan Zhdanov, has confirmed in statements to the radio Echo of Moscow that, indeed, “his health is improving and now there are no problems for lawyers to have access to him.”

The FSIN director claims that the Vladimir region jail where Navalni is serving a two-year, five-month sentence for a fraud case that the opposition considers rigged and politically motivated “does not apply penalties against him, as he does not commits infractions (…) they do not intend to humiliate him in any way or complicate his life ».

The last time the opposition leader could be seen was on April 29 at the hearing of the appeal he presented against a fine for defamation. He intervened by videoconference from jail and his appearance was really pitiful: shaved to scratch, extremely thin and very emaciated. During one of the breaks, he was able to speak with his wife, Julia, to whom he told that “I eat oatmeal and broth, but they don’t want to give me apples yet.”

Navalni took advantage of that session to declare in his final speech that «dear court, your king is naked and even the children realize (…) twenty years of disastrous reign have led us to the current result. His crown slips over his ears. On television we see nothing but lies and the trillions of dollars obtained from oil and gas have been squandered while our country continues to lag behind and each year it degrades more.