The Russian opposition leader, Alexéi Navalni, who is currently serving a two-year and five-month prison sentence and decided last week to end the hunger strike that began on March 30, reappeared this Thursday via videoconference in the court hearing to settle his appeal for the fine of 850,000 rubles (about 9,450 euros) that was imposed in February for allegedly “defaming” a war veteran.

The Babushkinski court in Moscow has decided to reject the opposition politician’s appeal and confirm the sentence to pay the fine. However, he took the opportunity to launch a new tirade against President Vladimir Putin and his politics. It was his first appearance after being committed to Pokrov Prison (Vladimir region) last month. After a three-week hunger strike, Navalni, with shaved hair, appeared haggard and excessively thin. Julia, his wife, was present in the courtroom.

During one of the breaks, the Russian dissident spoke with his wife. He told her that she weighs only 72 kilos and that now she eats oatmeal and broths, but they don’t want to give her apples yet. His lawyers insisted before the judge, Ekaterina Frolova, that the veteran Ignat Artiómenko was ordered to file the complaint against Navalni and requested a handwriting analysis to show that his signature could be forged by his relatives.

In his final speech, Navalni said: “Dear court, your king is naked and even the children realize … twenty years of nefarious reign have brought us to the present result. His crown slips over his ears. On television we see nothing but lies and the trillions of dollars obtained from oil and gas have been squandered while our country continues to lag behind and each year it degrades more.

His close associates Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, both refugees from Russia, reported on Thursday that the Russian Investigation Committee has opened a new criminal case against Navalni. This time for “creating an illegal organization that violates the rights of citizens”, referring to the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK). At the moment, it has not been explained which rights have been violated, but the article in question of the Russian Penal Code provides up to four years in prison.

What is already underway, at the request of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, are the steps to recognize the FBK as an “extremist” organization. Volkov announced Thursday that the network of offices of Navalni organizations, including those linked to the FBK, has been dissolved to avoid complications. According to Volkov, “keeping our work in the usual way is already impossible. As soon as we are recognized as an extremist organization, those who work in the headquarters or collaborate with them are exposed to serious prison sentences.