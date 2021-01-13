The main opponent of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalni, in Germany since last August after being poisoned in the Siberian city of Tomsk, has just announced through his Telegram and Twitter accounts that will return to Moscow next Sunday the 17th. “On Sunday, January 17, I will return home on a flight from the company” Pobeda “(Victoria), go meet me,” Navalni writes on social networks.

He does not specify from which German city he will fly to the Russian capital, but Pobeda’s only operational flight on Sunday leaves from Berlin, where he was hospitalized during the summer to be treated for the poisoning suffered with the substance “Novichok”, classified as a chemical weapon and with which the former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were also attacked in Salisbury (United Kingdom).

Navalni maintains that “I never raised the question of whether or not I go back to Russia. Simply because I never left, I showed up in Germany in an intensive care unit for the sole reason that they tried to kill me. In a video posted on Instagram, the opposition leader insists that “it was not me who chose to go to Germany, which is a great country, but I did not get there of my own free will.”

Navalni was sent to Berlin from Omsk (Siberia) on August 22, 2020, two days after being poisoned in Tomsk and thanks to his wife directly asking Putin to authorize the transfer. He began to feel bad on the plane in which he was flying from Tomsk to Moscow and the pilots decided to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where he was admitted to one of its hospitals in a state of coma. Treatment at the Charité Clinic in Berlin lasted for several weeks, although he was brought out of a coma 19 days after his hospitalization.

The most corrosive critic of Putin’s policy and the corruption of many high-ranking Russian officials and magnates now points out that “I think I am almost healthy.” But in Russia he could be sent to prison. The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) presented yesterday to the Moscow Simonovsky Court a request for the conditional prison sentence imposed on him in the Yves Rocher case to become effective. The argument used by the FSIN is that the opponent had to appear periodically before the judicial authorities and did not do so because he was in Germany.

As if that were not enough, on December 29, 2020, Russia’s Investigative Committee (SK) opened a new criminal case against the politician for large-scale “fraud” linked to an alleged “appropriation” of 588 million rubles ( about six and a half million euros), according to the researchers, the sum was raised in donations for the activities of various organizations, including the Anti-Corruption Anti-Corruption Fund created by Navalni.

Experts from the Bundeswehr special laboratory carried out a toxicological analysis of the samples taken from Navalni and concluded that traces of a substance from the ‘Novichok’ group were found. Laboratories in Sweden and France, as well as experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), reached similar conclusions.

But the Russian authorities deny the allegations of participation in the attempted assassination of the opponent. On October 15, the European Union and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Russia for what happened with the opposition politician. Moscow, in response, announced the application of countermeasures against senior German and French officials.

On December 14, 2020, reporters from the digital publications Bellingcat and The Insider published an investigation into a group of possible officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB or former KGB), allegedly involved in the Navalni poisoning. The opposition himself published on December 21 a recording of a telephone conversation with Konstantín Kudriávtsev, apparently a specialist in chemical weapons and one of the agents mentioned in the Bellingcat report.

In a conversation that lasted almost an hour and in which Navalni posed as the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, Kudriávtsev recounted important and detailed details of the poisoning, among them that the fly of his boxer shorts was one of the places where the poison was smeared to be absorbed through the skin. The FSB described the recording as “provocation” and stated that it was a “forgery” as it was “manipulated”.