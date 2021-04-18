Navalni’s allies have assured this Saturday the worsening state of health of the Russian opponent, Alexei Navalni, and fear for his life.

The director of Navalni’s allied doctors, Anastasia Vasilieva, has published a copy of the results of her blood tests that showed what she said were “critical” levels. “This means that there is kidney failure that can lead at any time to a serious alteration of your heart rate,” he said on his Twitter. In response to this, Navalni spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh has shown her concern in a Facebook post. Alexey is dying now. Given its condition, it is a matter of days, “he said.

As much the president of the United States, Joe Biden, as more than 70 personalities of the world have been critical this Saturday before the situation of the Russian opponent, Alexei Navalni.

Joe Biden was asked this Saturday about the status of Navalni to which he replied that “it is totally, totally unfair” and “totally inappropriate”, according to the Bloomberg agency. Likewise, more than 70 personalities from around the world have written an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, demanding medical treatment for Navalni’s state of health. “As a Russian citizen, you have the legal right to be examined and treated by a doctor of your choice”, can be read in a letter published in several European newspapers.

Among the personalities who have signed the letter are, the writers JK Rowling, Herta Müller, Louise Gluck and Svetlana Alexievich, the singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, the actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristin Scott Thomas and the historians Niall Ferguson and Simon Schama, according to the DPA agency.

Navalni was arrested on January 18 upon arrival at Moscow airport for failing to comply with probation after spending months in Germany recovering from a poisoning – for which the prominent opponent blames the country’s President Vladimir Putin directly – for which There has been the repression of protests in their favor and the arrest of thousands of protesters.

Navalni went on a hunger strike at the end of March, to denounce his condition and demand the visit of a doctor. Since then, his allies have warned that his situation has worsened, to the point that he would suffer partial paralysis.

The Russian government has denied that Navalni is being treated degradingly and has defended that he receives the same attention as the rest of the prisoners. The Kremlin called for respecting the “rules” for this type of case, after opposition activists denounced the deterioration of the inmate and impediments to see him.