After the death in prison, on February 16, of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has gained great international relevance. The dissident's widow has declared her intentions to continue Navalny's legacy, suggesting that she may become President Vladimir Putin's new great rival. Although she has the disadvantage of being in exile, Navalnaya has maintained high-level contacts in the last week, even on the same day of Navalny's death, including a meeting with the US president, Joe Biden, a speech at the Munich Security Conference and, this Wednesday, February 28, she is scheduled to lead a tribute to her husband in the European Parliament.

“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny”those were the words of Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the deceased Russian opponent, in a video published through her X account, expressing his desires to “build a free Russia” and predicting that he would fully enter political life, despite his reluctance to do so in the past and the doubts surrounding his potential as an opposition figure.

After the death of the Russian opposition leader, Navalnaya has already made numerous appearances on some of the most important international stages. The first was at the Munich Security Conference, just hours after the death of her husband in a Siberian prison was announced. In that forum, Navalnaya directly pointed out Putin as the culprit of Navalny's death. .

Read also“Putin killed my husband”: says Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny

“I would like Putin and everyone around him – his Government, his friends – to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, my family and my husband,” said Navalny's widow.

Her statement was responded to with applause from important international figures, such as the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who later held a meeting with her and invited her to a high-level meeting in the European Union, on February 19. .

Although she has not expressed any desire to return to Russia, Navalnaya has achieved rapid rise on the world stage through her participation in multilateral forums and social media exposure, as her young X account, newly created on February 19 , already has more than 300,000 followers, along with millions of views of the video in which he confirmed that he will “continue the fight” for his country.

And now you can enjoy Alexey Navalny. Продолжать бороться за нашу с вами страну. I am trying to see the rayom ​​so much. pic.twitter.com/aBOIvcYHHk — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) February 19, 2024



Given this, an extremely relevant question arises: Can Yulia Navalnaya continue Alexei Navalny's political legacy?

From “wife of a politician” to opposition hope

Born into a wealthy family in the suburbs of Moscow on June 24, 1976, Yulia Abrosimova, her given name, graduated with a degree in economics from the prestigious Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and later took a position at the Bank of Moscow.

The daughter of a scientist and a government official, Abrosimova met Alexei Navalny in 1998, during a family vacation in Turkey. It was there that a relationship began that would last 20 years, with two daughters involved, where Abrosimova, now adopting the 'Navalnaya' of her husband's surname, as Russian tradition dictates, would accompany Navalny on his political path against the Putin regime.

While Navalny was alive, Navalnaya chose a much more passive political position, reserving her zone of influence to the family sphere and limiting herself to accompanying her husband at his political rallies, popular demonstrations against the Kremlin, or at court. The now widow was present at the hearing of the first criminal trial against Navalny in 2013, from which she escaped unpunished.

Yulia Navalnaya had always ruled out taking a more active role in political work. In a 2021 interview in the Russian version of Harpe's Bazaar magazineassured that It was “much more interesting to be the wife of a politician. “What I do, from the place I occupy, is also politics in a certain sense,” he stated.

FILE IMAGE / Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, left, attend an opposition rally in front of the Kremlin in Moscow on June 12, 2013. © AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

But, her position began to change after the poisoning of Alexei Navalny in 2020. Navalnaya served as a key player in the international transfer of the opponent, sending a letter directly to the Kremlin, in which she formally required permission so that her husband could be transported abroad. from Russia to be treated in Germany.

Although Moscow ignored Navalnaya's claims, the letter acted as an object of social pressure to authorize the transfer of Navalny by a German NGO that took him to Berlin, where he lived and remained in recovery, until who decided to return to Russian territory.

Navalny had been in prison since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow. Since then, he received three prison sentences that he rejected on the grounds that they were politically motivated.

After three years in prison, Alexei Navalny died on February 16 and the opposition was left without a visible face that could confront the state power structure designed by Putin. Faced with this, Navalnaya emerges as a viable option to become the beacon of the opposition, but there are still doubts about his project (still unknown, if he finalizes it), his political inexperience and his legitimacy within Russia.

“Time will tell”

Only with the protection of being the widow of perhaps the most important Russian opposition figure of the decade, Navalnaya does not have a combative career within the political scene in Moscow that would allow her to have enough consensus to unite a fractured opposition bloc.

Furthermore, the body of a possible national project still seems non-existent. Some experts put their finger on the issue, arguing that Navalnaya's future in political activism will depend on “what she can offer.”

Will he be able to find his own political style, his content and a team that does not alienate people? “Time will tell,” says Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the communication agency 'R.Politik'.

Stanovaya also expressed her uncertainty about the construction of a political figure around Navalnaya, emphasizing that it will be possible for there to be a transition from “the widow of a notable politician tortured to death”, to an “independent figure” who can count on arguments enough to gain credibility among the Russian people.

Regarding credibility, Navalnaya has another obstacle in front of her: distance.



Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, at the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, on February 16, 2024 © AFP/ Kai Pfaffenbach / Pool

After Navalny was imprisoned in 2021, his wife remained in exile, engaging in activism for the freedom of the Russian opponent. From Germany, where he resides, his message has been well received in the West, but the message did not reach all Russian homes, since a large part of the population continues to depend on state media to construct their vision of political reality. .

Some of his closest allies claim that Navalny returned to Russian territory to preserve his legitimacy as a credible and relevant opposition politician in the national imagination. A status that may be difficult for Navalnaya to build outside of Russia, but if he returns, he faces the risk of jail.

Compared to similar figures such as Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, presidential candidate in 2020 and wife of the main opponent in Belarus of Aleksander Lukashenko's regime, Yulia Navalnaya has the challenge of leading dissidence in one of the most secretive countries in the world, in turn carrying the memory of her husband and the weight of her political image.

With AP, Reuters and local media