Navalcarnero

The largest game in the history of Navalcarnero. Today, for the first time, they will face an elite team, and they will do so in their stadium. The Mariano González has overcome the storm Filomena thanks to citizen participation, and his lawn was free of snow, in a magnificent exercise of foresight. One of the most modest teams in the Community of Madrid plays the highest, and wants to continue dreaming.

As to follow: Manu Jaimez. The great captain of the Navalcarnero. At last he will fulfill the dream of facing a First Division team, and he will do so by leading the local defense.