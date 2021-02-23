Alan Gilo, Executive Vice President of the European Naval Group, confirmed that the group is working with its partners in the UAE in the field of knowledge transfer and joint research to provide high-level opportunities for Emirati citizens in the defense and security industries sector.

He said that, in conjunction with the participation in IDEX and NAVALEX 2021, the Naval Group launched an initiative in partnership with the Economic Balance Council that includes a virtual training program known as “Sustainability and Enhancement of Localization of Defense and Security Industries” with the aim of enabling young Emiratis to pursue virtual training at Naval Group and they will be trained by our experts virtually. To overcome the repercussions of the “Corona” pandemic, to enable them to support the country’s defense and security needs in the coming years.

The Executive Vice President of Naval Group indicated keenness to meet the needs of the Emirati Navy in terms of training and its readiness to develop solutions that adapt to its requirements. The presence of Naval Group in the UAE contributes to the development of innovative technologies to serve the operational needs of the Navy and Coast Guard, where these products can be directed towards export markets, which Economic benefits will positively accrue to the national defense industrial and technology base and regional markets as our proximity to the end user allows for greater customer service interaction and efficiency.

The company displays the “Pilhara” frigate distinguished in crisis and combat management as it works to empower modern navies that seek to adapt to the digitalization of warfare and to ensure maritime superiority. This compact digital frigate performs all operations carried out by large ships with increasing accuracy and high-level capabilities in the areas of anti-aircraft war. Ships, submarines and asymmetric warfare.

Alan Gilo added that the Naval Group was established in the UAE since 2010 .. He said: “We are proud to work with our partners to develop long-term, sustainable relationships and projects that contribute to the capabilities of national sovereignty and generate lasting benefits for the country. The long-term commitment of our group in the UAE has been culminated in the establishment of a new office. in Abu Dhabi”.

On the Naval Group’s interest in artificial intelligence, he said that the technological superiority of our capabilities is necessary, as artificial intelligence plays a major role in the future of maritime systems in light of the surge of conflicts as a result of the digital revolution and “robots” on the battlefield.

He added that the most important capabilities of the current naval forces are information control, engagement dominance and their ability to withstand at sea, as artificial intelligence can be applied to all of these areas and ensure the superiority of the decision as well as accelerate the pace.

On the term digital ships .. Alan Gilo said that the “digital ship” integrates new technologies and solutions that lead to a new era of warships, as these digital technologies enable the navy to face twenty-first century threats such as asymmetric warfare or electronic warfare as well as data management. The massive to deal with the growing needs of the Navy operating at sea.

He said that the “Bilhara” is the first combat ship to face the challenges of digital technologies and has been equipped with various digital systems that are widely used such as “CMS, IPMS, IBNS, PMS and Communication System”.

He explained that Naval Group proposes innovative solutions to meet the new requirements of in-service support for digital warships with the aim of improving on-board maintenance capabilities and better anticipating faults through predictive maintenance and leveraging the support of the onshore maintenance center.

He stated that the digital transformation has a significant impact on the maritime defense industry, as is the case in any other civilian industry where the Naval Forces seek clients of Naval Group to benefit from the improved operational capabilities that this transformation has enabled while protecting themselves from traditional and new threats that are increasingly important such as attacks by electronic systems or Unmanned.

He said that Naval Group is present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through a subsidiary company that carries out service contracts for the Maritime Forces. Another subsidiary company has also been opened in Egypt to provide in-service support for the fleet that includes 2 Mistral helipads, a Frim frigate and 4 corvettes. Gwind style.

It is worth noting that the Naval Group is a European company working in the field of maritime defense and uses its exceptional experience, industrial resources and its ability to develop innovative strategic partnerships to meet the requirements of its customers. The group designs, produces and supports submarines and ships in addition to providing services to shipyards and naval bases as well as renewable marine energy solutions.

The group had revenues of € 3.7 billion and had a workforce of 15,168 employees at the end of 2019.