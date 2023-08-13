Naval research vessel “Jion”
Since its inception in 1996, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, through intensive and continuous efforts, continues its research and scientific activities and initiatives aimed at preserving the environment, especially in light of this stage in which the world is witnessing more repercussions of climate change, until it has become one of the most important specialized environmental institutions in the region. The Middle East, whose focus is not limited to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, but extends its environmental activity at the regional and international levels. Among the authority’s latest initiatives and projects is the marine research vessel “Jeeon”, which it developed and launched in early 2023, to become the first ship of its kind in the country, and the most advanced and developed in the Middle East, which was recently visited by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince Ahed Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where His Highness was briefed on the modern scientific equipment and laboratories on the ship.
The importance of this ship is embodied in that it aims to contribute to strengthening the efforts exerted at the national and global levels in the field of marine science, and the implementation of the “Ocean World Discovery” project of the Authority, which seeks to monitor and protect marine biodiversity, and to find appropriate solutions to the effects of climate change, which contributes to Enhancing national efforts in the field of marine sciences, by providing a reliable and advanced scientific platform that meets the needs of marine research inside and outside the country.
The vessel, which is estimated at 50 meters in length, sails in the territorial waters of the UAE, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, through it, completes the study of the marine environment and fish wealth in waters with a depth of more than 10 meters. It was called “Jiyeon”, which symbolizes one of the finest, rarest and most valuable types of pearls in the Arabian Gulf region.
It includes a crew of 30, who deal with the latest marine research equipment, which includes 6 laboratories for studying marine samples on the ship, and a remotely operated diving vehicle. The ship has the ability to conduct comprehensive marine and fish surveys, monitor habitats in the deep waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, fish resource assessment surveys, and survey coral reef and seaweed habitats. This ship is expected to play an important role in developing strategic plans related to fish stocks. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is also seeking, through this ship, to implement a number of environmental initiatives, the most important of which is the Blue Carbon Assessment Project for Ocean Fisheries, through which the first oceanic blue carbon assessment survey for fisheries in the region will be implemented, in support of the UAE strategic initiative. To achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
The development of the marine research vessel “Jeyon” reflects the keenness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to support the scientific approach adopted by the Environment Agency in the emirate, in order to enhance marine sustainability efforts, support efforts to preserve the environment, marine biodiversity, and marine resources in the UAE, and preserve aquatic ecosystems. healthy, especially in the oceans.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
