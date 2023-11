The deputy head of the Tistol district announced sea mines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces off the coast of the Kinburn Spit

Deputy head of the Golopristansky municipal district for work with the population and the territory of the Kinburn Spit, Konstantin Tistol, said that sea mines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are surfacing off the coast of the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region. His words lead RIA News.