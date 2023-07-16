Naval Forces | Convicted trainers threatened Juuso in the army – “The fear of violence was realistic”

Several coastal brigade trainers barked and threatened conscripts. The matter came to light when the conscripts got tired of the inhumane treatment. Before that, Juuso had to live in fear.

“Uppermost I remembered from conscript service that it [Puolustusvoimat] is an organization that tramples on people’s basic rights, which actually has no desire to improve its operations, but only to formally meet the requirements set for it.”

I saw the victim of a sniping Juice describes to HS his time in the military service. The rather gloomy view is due to the events that ended up being decided by the court.

Juuso does not appear in the story under his own name due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Western Uusimaa district court condemned last week, the professional soldiers of the Coastal Brigade, who acted as trainers for a number of Juusonki, treated conscripts inappropriately. The most serious acts were physical violence. The acts took place last year.

Juuso served in the Upinniemi coastal brigade. He says that he was subjected to inappropriate behavior many times during his service. Some of these cases were transferred to court.

“Some of the trainers think that threatening violence is the best tool. They don’t really have other ways to guide and motivate conscripts,” he says.

For example, one of the convicts loudly threatened him with violence in the middle of the exercise. Juuso found the situation very threatening.

In another situation, one of the convicts was dissatisfied with the behavior of Juuso and other conscripts during the exercise. He also gave feedback aggressively and threatened violence.

The conscripts were afraid that the threat would not remain mere talk.

Events after Juuso found it difficult to stay in the same unit with trainers who threatened him with violence.

“There were no surveillance cameras, so if they wanted to do something, they could have done it relatively hidden from other people’s eyes. It became quite paranoid when you had to live in a little fear all the time.”

The situation seemed so unbearable to Juuso that something had to be done. He decided to sign a letter to the navy leadership together with others. Those who handled the letter asked each conscript in the unit if they would like to sign the letter.

“All conscripts in the unit signed the message. All of them had witnessed inappropriate behavior or been the target of it.”

The letter was forwarded to the brigade commander, the mass unit commander and the naval commander. The letter described in detail the kind of treatment the conscripts had received. HS has seen the letter.

“Our trainers are each relatively large and unpredictable, so the fear of violence is realistic. We are not only insulted because of our appearance, but also our leadership skills have been criticized several times with unnecessary metaphors and our skills are repeatedly questioned.”

Next on the day of sending the letter, the brigade commander asked Juuso for a conversation. The commander said that he had heard earlier that there have been abuses of the superior position in the unit in question. The commander said he had been in contact with the unit.

According to Juuso, the unit’s management, i.e. the chief and deputy chief, had again claimed to him that they had not heard of such abuses. Juuso doubts whether they were telling the truth.

“According to all logic, they should have had information about the abuses, once the brigade commander has been in contact with them.”

A couple of days after sending the letter, the naval commander ordered that the three trainers who received the most extensive accusations needed a supervisor for every training session. However, such a supervisor never came, says Juuso.

According to him, the trainers’ inappropriate behavior did not stop completely, but no new excesses occurred. The trainers started to treat conscripts coldly and evasively.

“I realized that there is no need for me to ask one of them anything. If I asked him something, he pretended he hadn’t heard and tried to avoid talking to me.”

When the letter approximately 20 days had passed since the posting, the three trainers who received the most extensive charges were suspended from their posts. At the same time, the interrogations began.

Juuso is not satisfied with the progress of the process. After the interrogations began, the conscripts were promised that they would be kept informed about the progress of the process. However, according to Juuso, this did not happen. In addition, he wished that the chief and deputy chief had reacted more strongly to the fact that many conscripts in their unit were feeling unwell.

“Perhaps it would have been justified to get us some mental support, such as a curator or similar.”

Juuso says that he is also particularly disappointed that regular staff were not taught how to interact with young people. According to him, training would serve as an effective way to prevent new abuses.

In May the preliminary investigation was completed and the subject moved to the prosecutor. A trial was held in June.

A total of five professional soldiers were sentenced. There were thirty stakeholders. According to Juuso, it was certainly a relief for many of them to complete the processing of the case. He himself describes himself as mostly disappointed, because he considers the judgments to be unnecessarily quick.

The longest sentence was a 60-day suspended prison sentence. The others were fines. The man in his twenties who received the longest sentence was considered guilty of several service crimes, two assaults and one minor service crime.

“I don’t think these people got the punishments they deserved. This is a bad example and a weak direction for the development of equal service for all. A stricter line could have shown that this topic is taken seriously,” he states.