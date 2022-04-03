Vinnytsia countryside: Ukraine is the sixth largest wheat producer in the world and a major producer of vegetable oil and barley| Photo: Luis Kawaguti

The naval blockade imposed by the Russian fleet on Ukrainian ports could leave hundreds of thousands of people in countries that buy grain from Ukraine without food, according to the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Agrarian and Food Policy said on Friday (1st). , Taras Vysotskyi.

This is a strategic issue, which can generate famine scenarios in poor countries that depend on Ukrainian production and a global rise in food prices.

Ukraine is the sixth largest producer of wheat on the planet and a major producer of vegetable oil and barley. If their production is not exported, the first affected will be poor or conflict-ridden countries that depend on the World Food Program. About half of the grain purchased by the UN to distribute humanitarian aid to 125 million people in countries like Yemen and Syria comes from Ukraine.

The head of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, said this week that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger the worst global food crisis since World War II.

Currently, all seaports in Ukraine are blocked by the Russian navy. At least three merchant ships that tried to leave the country were bombed and the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov are littered with sea mines.

Russia itself finds it difficult to export its grain due to economic sanctions applied by the West and due to the fact that the main insurance companies refuse to insure vessels sailing the Black Sea – one of the main trade routes in the region. Together, Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s three largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

The route is also virtually blocked for trade in fertilizers and crop protection products, according to FAO, the UN food agency. Russia is the largest exporter of nitrogen-based fertilizers, the second largest supplier of potassium-based fertilizers and the third largest supplier of phosphorus-based fertilizers.

Because of these factors, the price of grain is expected to rise across the planet. According to FAO, global food prices have already reached the highest prices in history in February (since last year, the world has been experiencing a shortage of fertilizers). The agency estimates that the war could cause grain prices to rise between 8% and 22% beyond their current level.

The first reflexes of the closure of Ukrainian ports are already being felt in developing countries. The price of vegetable oil rose 36% in Yemen, which is at war, and 39% in Syria, which is experiencing a post-war situation. Wheat flour rose 47% in Lebanon, 15% in Libya and 14% in Palestine.

In Brazil, the increase is still low (2%) in March. What softened the rise was the recent recovery of the real against the dollar. Brazil imports about 60% of the wheat it consumes.

Ukraine farm crisis

This global situation could get even worse. Ukraine has a stockpile of 19 million metric tons of grain. To give you an idea, this would be enough to feed the country for three years. Wheat production had already been sown before the war and is due to be harvested in August. “We already planted the wheat, now there’s no way to change it,” said Ukrainian farmer Konstantin Gavrysh.

Konstantin Gavrysh (right) does not know if he will be able to export his wheat production; in the next cycle, he plans to plant potatoes and carrots for the domestic market (Photo: Luis Kawaguti)

In other words, production is not the problem, but how it can be exported. “We don’t know what will happen, because exports are by sea. What we do know is that from the next harvest we will start planting potatoes and carrots to feed the Ukrainians,” he said.

According to FAO, the Ukrainian government bought from the farmers’ stocks an equivalent amount of grain enough to feed the country’s population for a year. The rest of the stock, farmers will try to export by rail through Poland or on the Danube River through Romania. But there are no guarantees that the strategy will work.

“Ukraine has ensured global food security. We feed hundreds of thousands of people. We are currently working to make changes to our blocked export chains,” said Vysotskyi, the Ukrainian minister of agriculture.

“But without fighting the aggressor and without opening our ports, we will not be able to feed hundreds of thousands of people, but only tens of thousands,” he said.

In other words, there will be less Ukrainian grain on the market in the long run if the war continues. Whether because of the difficulty of exporting or the fact that farmers will start to focus on the production of other types of food for local consumption.

This could be an opportunity for Brazilian agribusiness, which could benefit from higher prices for commodities such as corn and soybeans on the international market. But this could raise prices on the domestic market, and the population must suffer like most other countries from the general rise in food prices.