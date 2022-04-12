Paradisiacal and extraordinary, are two words that perfectly describe the natural beauty that is preserved on the Island of Poets, where each year the Navachiste International Arts Festival which takes place at Easter.

The festival has been held since 1992 and brings together poets, filmmakers, painters, troubadours, academic writers and artists from various disciplines on the national and international scene. They share experiences and experiences during the week that they congregate in the paradisiacal beaches of Navachiste, which usually look empty during 51 of the weeks of the year.

In order to get to the island of poetsfirst you must travel by road to Cerro Cabezón, located on the coast of the municipality of Guasave, and there rent a panga to tour the bay and reach the meeting points.

The journey lasts about 20 minutes, during which you can see the beaches of San Ignacio, El appeared and the white hills. This last natural attraction consists of five rocks that protrude from sea level, where several species of seabirds live.

In the paradise of the creators there are no luxury hotels, but rather tents and small bowers on a small beach in the sand that offer a unique experience to its guests. Many of the visitors choose to arrive with everything they need to camp, while they prefer to rent these things from the locals.

Once installed, visitors often let their creativity and imagination run wild. Some act, others write, live together, sing, dance and have fun. For such activities, the locals call this place the island of mad poets.

Covid effect…

The Organizing Committee of the Navachiste International Festival of Arts postponed cultural activities in the area to 2023 due to the existence of positive cases of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes covid-19, in the municipality.

“Today we inform the public, the artists and the communities that we have made the decision not to hold the festival. It hurts us culturally not to do it, but we consider that the pandemic and contagion are active and there is no strict health control,” they reported on Facebook.

“We observe the infections day by day and some credible journalistic reports that the virus acts and infections grow. We do not want to meet at the festival where the virus is transmitted and there are loss of life, “they added.

However, the organizing committee informed through the same social network that it is already preparing cultural activities and festivities for 2023. They also extended an invitation to people who attended past editions to share images, videos, audios and allusive poems. to the Sinaloa Bay.