The wedding on May 5 in the bowels of the steel mill, then he was killed. Moscow troops press the Donbass: 20,000 civilians in the grip

KRAMATORSK. The Azovstal steel mill is a trap that the Azov battalion can no longer get out of even to see the sunlight. That maze of tunnels and industrial complexes between the Sea of ​​Azov and Mariupol are under total Russian check. Yesterday morning two Ukrainian reconnaissance teams attempted a sortie, but immediately came under enemy fire. Moscow tanks surrounded the complex. The Chechen snipers are posted and the Siberian soldiers advance factory by factory in search of the last Ukrainian fighters.

According to the latest information leaked inside the largest industrial complex in eastern Ukraine, there are no more civilians. “If we talk about the Azovstal factory, the civilians we were aware of, those who were with us, the women and children we took care of, managed to leave the plant.” Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment, told CNN that in recent days he had reported about a hundred civilians still in the Mariupol steel plant, despite Kiev and Moscow having confirmed the completion of the evacuations. “Maybe there is someone else even further down, in depth, – added Palamar -; no international organization has ever managed to enter and evaluate the situation ».

In a place where humanity seems to be lost, where women and men are trapped, only more testimonies come out over the air. Incredible love stories come to the world like that of “Nava” and “Barba” (battle names), Valeria and Andriy, two fighters who got married on May 5th right there. He died three days later, but she swore eternal love to her. “You were my husband for three days. You will be my love for eternity. My dear, caring, brave … you have been and are the best, ”she wrote on Instagram, posting photos of their union. They had makeshift wedding rings, made of tinfoil, their hands were scarred from fighting. They photographed themselves in military uniform, but as for an eternal wedding album, smiling, for what was possible, amid the deep sadness of a resistance that sees half of the companions seriously injured. Then, they returned to the front.

Russian troops are repositioning themselves in the Southeast. To take the Donbass you need that last piece of Luansk still Ukrainian. Severodonetsk, the “provisional” capital of the Oblast is isolated. The bridge that connects it with Lysychansk has been hit and supplies no longer have a “main road” to go. A vice in which 20,000 civilians are trapped. An “urban steppe” where the last barricaded Ukrainian soldiers can no longer stand on the outskirts of the Northeast to repel the Russian avant-gardes already entering the city. To arrive at this siege they first set fire to the woods. For Putin’s generals it does not matter if the sappers will have to advance in the open field. The important thing was to drive the Ukrainians back to the city. Forcing them to abandon their trenches.

“We are looking for new positions among the abandoned buildings – leaked via Telegram from the fighters lined up in defense -. We started with snipers, but now we can also use assault rifles. We see them on the street ».

The structure of the Donbass is taking shape. From the east it will pass through the conquest of Severodonetsk. House by house. A soldier hunt that has already been seen in Mariupol. Just like in Mariupol the first thing to do is to encircle the city. Cut off supplies and wait for weapons and ammo to run out. Let the Ukrainian soldiers die one by one. That the few remaining are forced to choose between the fight to the bitter end or retreat.

Encircling cities is part of Putin’s plan. A stroke on a painting that is taking shape. The blood flowing north of the Donbass. In Izyum there is shooting in the streets. Conquering it is a necessity for Moscow, but the priority is to build and defend a bridgehead that points to the South. That goes as far as Kramatorsk. A strip of land made of woods and fields overlooking Slovyansk. A buoy of trenches in defense of the artillery ready to crush Kramatorsk; the new capital of the Ukrainian Donbass.