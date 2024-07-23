Nauvo | The owner of the property has leased state lands to boaters without permission – the Minister as a partner in a small marina

Nauvo|Parking congestion causes problems around the Kirjainen connection pier in Nauvo. Questionable rental activities have been going on for years.

The two of you similar messages have been left on the car’s windshield. The authors of the messages state that the cars are in a reserved parking space.

“The car is in a rented location. Look, it was the last time”, the second note reads.

Nauvolainen minister to Sandra Bergqvist The special parking arrangement related to (r) causes disputes at the Kirjainen connection boat beach in Nauvo. Today, the island is part of the city of Parainen.

The authors of the warning labels have rented the parking spaces from the owner of the small marina. Pienvenesatama is today owned by an estate, whose partner is Minister Bergqvist. Bergqvist is the current government’s Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth.

The renters of the parking place keep their boats in the marina.

Those who leave their cars in rented parking spaces, on the other hand, use the connection platform to get to their apartment or cottage in the archipelago.

The Kirjainen connecting ferry pier is used by the connecting ferry Falkö, which transports people along the southern route of Nauvo to numerous small islands.

The situation is made special by the fact that some of the rental places are located on state land. Pienvenesatama has rented parking spaces for its customers on state-owned land without permission for up to 20 years. This year, it charges 80 euros for a parking space.

There is a shortage of parking spaces in the vicinity of the connection pier in summer.

Real Finland ely center wrote a letter about the matter to the owner of the small marina, i.e. the estate, in mid-June.

“Of course, you shouldn’t rent out parking spaces on state lands. We sent them a request to remove the parking spaces,” says the project manager Ilmari Viljanen From the ely center of Varsinais-Suomen.

The owner of the port has not yet responded to the ely center. The authority now intends to return to the matter.

“Our purpose is to handle the matter through discussion. Otherwise, we will have to remove the seats ourselves,” says Viljanen.

A small marina the owning estate has a different view of the situation. According to it, the ely center accepted the situation verbally last year, when a negotiation was organized about the parking problems in the area.

Representative of the estate George Bergqvist answered HS’s questions about the situation by email.

He says that Kirjainen’s eastern cape has more than 30 state-provided parking spaces and around 120 privately rented spaces.

“During the high season, the number of wrongly parked cars has varied from 30 to even a hundred cars,” explains George Bergqvist.

The controversial parking spaces were built about 20 years ago.

“It wasn’t until long after our father’s death that we found out that the boundary of the property runs diagonally across several parking spaces.”

According to the estate’s estimate, there are 10–15 disputed parking spaces. Five of them are on state lands and five are on both state and estate lands. The rest are entirely in the lands of the estate.

Letters village association demanded last year, more parking spaces were added to the port. In previous years, cars were parked along the narrow road. Roadside parking was banned after a goods delivery truck drove into a ditch on a narrow road and blocked the road for several hours.

After the accident, a negotiation was organized about the parking situation, in which, in addition to the landowners and the village association, a representative of the ely center participated, among others.

According to Bergqvist, the landowner received verbal permission to continue the parking arrangement until further notice.

“We emphasized that we would like the agreement to be in writing, and that it could be done at the same time as we agree on which land the state wants to reclaim from us to build additional parking spaces,” emphasizes George Bergqvist.

On the side of the small marina, a hundred-meter stretch of roadside is marked with private and reserved signs. The official no-parking sign has again been knocked down and thrown into the trash.

When HS asks about the verbal agreement from the Ely center, Viljanen from the Ely center says that the agreement on the parking operation has remained a bit unclear, as no written agreement was made on the matter. Viljanen did not participate in last year’s negotiations.

“However, the issue has apparently been agreed upon, so we will continue the discussion with the landowner and work together to organize additional places in the area,” says Viljanen.

Now, additional parking spaces are planned for the users of the connecting vessel a little further from the connecting vessel pier. Free parking spaces have been arranged for those traveling on the connecting ship on the sides of the state-owned road, but there are not nearly enough spaces.

“The site is challenging, because the state only has a little land there. As long as we get the resources in the plan, parking spaces will be made along the road,” says Viljanen.

The estate has started the permit process to expand its own parking areas.

“We consider the situation to be serious as it is now, because it causes major safety risks when incorrectly parked cars prevent rescue vehicles and other utility traffic from moving forward,” emphasizes George Bergqvist.