Náutico scrambled the fight for the leadership of Group B of the Northeast Cup. This Tuesday (15), Timbu defeated Atlético-BA 3-0 at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, for the fifth round of the first phase.

TIMBU GAVE LUCK AND WE WON ANOTHER IN THE @CopaDoNordeste! pic.twitter.com/XMKgXBaFmG — Nautical (@nauticope) February 16, 2022

With eight points, Náutico took the vice-leadership of the group, one point behind Ceará, which did not go from scratch with Sport, in a duel at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, also this Tuesday. Atlético-BA remains in fifth position in Group A, with four points.

In the 14th minute of the first half, midfielder Jean Carlos, the birthday boy of the day, was lucky enough to put Náutico ahead. He hit from the edge of the area, the ball hit the crossbar and the back of goalkeeper Fábio Lima, before entering the goal. The Bahians put pressure on, but the beam helped the hosts again, avoiding a draw with forward Dionisio.

In the final stage, at three minutes, after a good exchange of passes at the entrance of the area, Leandro Carvalho kicked low, in the corner of Fábio Lima, increasing Timbu’s advantage. Two minutes later, also striker Robinho, in another low strike, decreed the victory of the alvirrubros, who still could not be directed by the recently hired Felipe Conceição. The coach’s name is not registered in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Daily News Bulletin (BID) and had to watch the match from the stands.

Náutico returns to the field for the Northeast Cup this Sunday (20), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), against CSA, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió. Earlier, on Saturday (19), also at 4 pm, Atlético-BA will face Ceará at Carneirão, in Alagoinhas (BA).

Speaking of Vozão, the team from Ceará was dominant, but goalkeeper Mailson couldn’t get through, who avoided Sport’s defeat in Fortaleza and secured the 0-0. Alvinegro even scored in the 13th minute, with midfielder Richard Coelho, but the referee disallowed the goal, alleging a foul in the bid. Pernambucanos had defender Fábio Alemão expelled at 28, but held on to the point won away from home.

⏱ Game over. Stephan Eilert / Ceará SC #CSCxSPO – 0x0 #CopadoNordeste pic.twitter.com/HObK9CnIet — Ceará Sporting Club | Kanal Team (@CearaSC) February 16, 2022

Sport’s next appointment for the regional competition will be on Thursday of next week (24), at 9:30 pm, against Botafogo-PB, on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife.

