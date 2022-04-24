The Náutico, finally, won the first victory in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (24), Timbu beat Operário 2-0 at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, at the end of the third round.

PUT THE FIRST THREE POINTS INTO YOUR ACCOUNT ✅ pic.twitter.com/PQNK3SLqPx — Nautical (@nauticope) April 24, 2022

Pernambuco, who had lost the two previous games, added three points and moved up to 13th place, moving away from the relegation zone. The people of Paraná, in turn, suffered the first setback in Series B and remain with four points, in sixth position, outside the G4.

The two goals came in the 33rd minute (one in each half). In the first stage, midfielder Jean Carlos crossed from the left, Léo Passos won the dispute with the Fantasma’s marking and rolled for the also striker Niltinho to swing the nets. After the break, Jean Carlos hit cross, midfielder Richard Franco straightened the letter and striker Luís Phelipe secured the white-hot victory.

The teams return to the field this Wednesday (27), at 19:00 (Brasilia time). Náutico visits CRB at Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, while Operário receives Grêmio at Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa (PR). The matches are valid for the fourth round of Serie B.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat