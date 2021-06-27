Náutico kept its unbeaten record in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship by tying 1-1 with Remo, in a match held at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, this Saturday (26), for the 7th round of the competition.

With a goal by Paiva, Náutico drew, this Saturday (26), with Remo, by 1×1, at the Aflitos stadium. Timbu reached 17 points in the classification and occupies the leadership of the Series B of the Brasileirão @TiagoCaldas / CNC pic.twitter.com/qLrXxUYOmh — Nautical (@nauticope) June 27, 2021

With this result, Timbu remains at the top of the standings with 17 points. Leão Azul is in 15th position with seven points.

Remo opened the scoring in the 26th minute of the first half, with midfielder Gedoz. However, at 42 minutes of the final stage, Nautico equalized the score with Paiva, in a move in which the player was offside, which was not marked by the referee.

victory away from home

The winner of the competition this Saturday night was Londrina, who beat Vitória 2-1. Leão opened the scoring with Dinei in the opening stage, but the visitors managed to turn the score around in the second half with goals from Adenilson and Tárik .

