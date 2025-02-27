The 12th Nautical Congress of Anen, the employer of nautical companies, is celebrated in Malaga on March 13 and 14 under the title “a united sector, a more competitive nautical”.

The reference appointment for the Nautical Community will gather, one more year, experts, sector entrepreneurs and key actors to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the recreation nautical, in an increasingly competitive environment and with an eye on sustainability.

The 12th Nautical Congress program offers an agenda with speakers that will address fundamental themes for the future of the sector: from economic analysis to the latest trends and technologies applied to the sector, through the debates on sustainability, legislation and regulations. The multiple approaches of sustainability will occupy two of the conferences on the first day of the Congress. To the question “How can we build a more sustainable nautical?”, José Luis Fayos, president of the ICOMIA Sustainability Committee and responsible for the ANEN Internationalization Area, will reveal the keys already underway for a greenest future with its presentation ‘measure to improve: redefining the nautical with the analysis of the life cycle’. Also in this section, Javier Cervera, president of Alianza Net Zero Mar, will offer his vision on the initiatives for decarbonization.

As a novelty this year, inspiring stories of young professionals who develop their career in the nautical industry will be announced. The talk will focus on the importance of formation in the blue sector.