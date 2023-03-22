The marine industry mobilizes for a sustainable future. It is under the aegis of the initiative ‘Monk, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ that the Yacht Club de Monaco is organizing the Yachting Day on the occasion of the 6th Monaco Ocean Week (20-26 March 2023). “The marine industry faces major changes. It has now become inevitable to undertake a path of modernization and the operators of the sector have mobilized to embark on a path of evolution through research and the introduction of new solutions”, says Bernard d’Alessandri, general secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco and president of the yachting cluster of Monaco. “The evaluation phase is over, we have to act now with pragmatic solutions,” he adds.

On the calendar is a busy program of events aimed at exploring topics such as decarbonisation, future regulations and the role of the life cycle of yachts in the circular economy. On the 23rd it begins with the 12th La Belle Classe Superyachts Environmental Symposium: ‘Encouraging sustainability in yachting, involving industry and the new generation of engineers’. Focused on the tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge to take stock of alternative energy sources and their efficiency for superyachts, the event will highlight the initiatives in place to provide shipowners and the industry with the keystones for a more eco-responsible and to present a Sailing Yacht Zero scenario. Then it will be time for the 27th Captains’ Forum: management and skills. The word then passes to the captains who will focus on the theme ‘Superyacht Commitment: Management, Leadership & Mentoring’ an opportunity to share opinions and contribute to the development of the future of yachting.

The first day, organized by the YCM, will end with the YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts: recognition for eco-committed shipowners. Since 2019, these awards have been presented to owners who stand out for their commitment to the protection of the marine environment, both in the design of their yacht and in the way they use it. Assigned by a jury of experts, there are three: Technology & Innovation, Mediation & Science, Adventure & Environmental Ethics.

After the success of the first two Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next 24-25 September 2023), M3 (Monaco Marina Management) organizes the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous (also on 24th). Dedicated to players in the yachting sector (above 24 metres) and innovation companies eager to provide a collective response to climate issues, the rendezvous falls under the auspices of Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting and is supported by the Prince Albert Foundation II of Monaco, Credit Suisse, MB92 Group and Blumorpho. With the aim of promoting young companies that offer new solutions throughout the entire life cycle of a yacht, the first edition brings together an ecosystem of actors engaged in a collaboration that aims to exploit the innovative technologies that drive sustainability. Naval architects, shipowners, captains and builders will join investors, startups, scale-ups and innovation industrialists to act together. The ultimate goal of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Award to pay homage to the smart solution in three categories start-up, scale-up and corporate.